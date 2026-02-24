



India is poised to formalise the procurement of a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, with Russia's Sukhoi-57 emerging as the frontrunner. This decision follows the clearance of the Rafale deal with France and stems from urgent discussions between the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Air Force.





The primary driver is China's expanding fleet of advanced aircraft, including the operational J-20 and J-35, which Beijing has pledged to supply to Pakistan.





The Sukhoi-57 gained visibility after its flying demonstration at Aero India in Bengaluru in February last year. Sources indicate it serves as a stopgap measure until India's indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) enters service in approximately ten years.





Stealth technology, a hallmark of fifth-generation jets, renders them exceedingly difficult for enemy radars to detect, underpinned by sophisticated onboard sensors and millions of lines of software code.





These features grant pilots decision superiority in combat scenarios. The generational classification reflects technological leaps that cannot be retrofitted into older designs. First-generation subsonic jets spanned the mid-1940s to mid-1950s; second-generation from the mid-1950s to early 1960s; third-generation from the early 1960s to 1970; fourth-generation from 1970 to the late 1980s, followed by four-and-a-half-generation upgrades.





Fifth-generation fighters arrived in 2005 with the US F-22 Raptor. China's J-20 and J-35 pose a direct threat, especially after Beijing's post-conflict overtures to Islamabad following the India-Pakistan clash in May last year. The US F-35 remains off the table due to anticipated restrictions, such as prohibitions on integrating Indian weapons.





India's existing Sukhoi Su-30MKI fleet has successfully mated with the BrahMos missile, as demonstrated in Operation Sindoor. US-imposed curbs on Pakistan's F-16 operations— including sortie monitoring and on-site American engineers for maintenance—exemplify such concerns.





In a twist, former US President Donald Trump promised F-35 sales to India during a 2025 joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington DC.





HAL's Nashik Division in Maharashtra is the primary site proposed for Su-57E assembly, leveraging its established Su-30MKI production line spanning 1.2 million sq ft with CNC machining, quality labs, and hangars. Russian assessments indicate 40-60% localisation potential via tech transfer, requiring minimal retrofitting (under 30% retooling) and costing ₹5,000-7,000 crore, with initial kits from Russia.





Key Capabilities of the unit involved, Proven infrastructure for heavy airframe work from 200+ Su-30MKIs, needing minor upgrades for stealth features and subsystems. Workforce expertise minimises training; supports 2-3 squadrons (36-60 jets) initially, scaling to 120-140 with full lines. Complements other HAL sites like Koraput (Engines) and Kasaragod (Avionics).





This echoes a past collaboration: in 2007, India and Russia agreed to jointly develop a fifth-generation fighter with HAL, committing $6 billion. India withdrew in 2018 over escalating costs, unequal work share, and doubts about capabilities. The current Sukhoi-57 pursuit signals a pragmatic pivot amid regional tensions.





