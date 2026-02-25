



The LIGO-India project has reached a pivotal milestone with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) securing a landmark ₹2,500 crore order from the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), according to a Press Release by L&T.





This contract, awarded to L&T's Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) and Heavy Engineering (HE) verticals, marks a significant acceleration in the construction of India's first gravitational-wave observatory at Aundha in Maharashtra's Hingoli district.





LIGO-India forms part of a global network of laser interferometer gravitational-wave observatories designed to detect ripples in spacetime—gravitational waves—generated by cataclysmic cosmic events such as merging black holes or neutron stars. These waves, predicted by Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity, travel across the universe at the speed of light and carry invaluable information about its most violent phenomena.





The project represents one of India's flagship 'Mega Science' initiatives, underscoring the nation's growing prowess in cutting-edge physics and astronomy. It emerges from a collaborative framework involving premier Indian institutions like the Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) and the Institute for Plasma Research (IPR), alongside the LIGO Laboratory in the United States, supported by Caltech and MIT.





L&T's comprehensive scope under the contract is extraordinarily demanding, encompassing the engineering, procurement, and construction of vibration-sensitive, high-precision civil infrastructure. This includes specialised facilities that must operate at levels of isolation and stability far beyond conventional engineering standards, as even the slightest tremor could disrupt the delicate measurements.





A cornerstone of the project is the manufacture and installation of an ultra-high vacuum compatible 8-kilometre beam tube—the longest of its kind in India. This beam tube will house laser beams split and recombined over the vast distance to detect minute changes in path length caused by passing gravitational waves, on the order of one-thousandth the diameter of a proton.





The contract extends to critical vacuum infrastructure equipment, ensuring an environment free from air molecules that could scatter the laser beams and introduce noise. Integration of mechanical, electrical, HVAC systems, fire protection, vacuum control, monitoring systems, and all support utilities falls squarely within L&T's remit, demanding seamless orchestration of multiple engineering disciplines.





With a stringent 48-month completion timeline, the project tests L&T's expertise in executing complex, time-bound mega-projects. The company's track record in defence, aerospace, and nuclear sectors positions it ideally to deliver this precision infrastructure, which must withstand Maharashtra's seismic activity while maintaining sub-atomic sensitivity.





LIGO-India's concept proposal enjoys active consideration in both India and the USA, bolstered by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India's DAE and Department of Science and Technology (DST), and the US National Science Foundation (NSF). This pact facilitates technology transfer, joint operations, and data-sharing with existing LIGO sites in Hanford, Washington, and Livingston, Louisiana.





Upon completion, LIGO-India will elevate the global network to four detectors, dramatically enhancing localisation accuracy for gravitational-wave sources. Currently, triangulating events with three detectors yields positional uncertainties spanning hundreds of square degrees; a fourth in India will shrink this to tens of square degrees, enabling rapid follow-up observations across electromagnetic, neutrino, and multi-messenger astronomy spectra.





For Indian science, the project promises transformative benefits. It will cultivate expertise in precision optics, vacuum technology, seismology, and data analysis—skills transferable to space missions, quantum technologies, and advanced manufacturing. Institutions like RRCAT will lead detector development, fostering a new generation of physicists and engineers.





The Hingoli site, selected after rigorous evaluation of over 100 locations, offers optimal geological stability, low seismic noise, and minimal human interference. Spanning 200 square kilometres in a seismically quiet rural expanse, it mirrors the isolation of US LIGO sites while complementing their northern hemisphere coverage with southern sky visibility.





Economically, the ₹2,500 crore order—classified as 'significant' in the ₹1,000-2,500 crore bracket—injects substantial investment into Maharashtra's economy. It will generate thousands of jobs in construction, manufacturing, and skilled trades, while bolstering India's indigenous capabilities in high-vacuum systems and laser interferometry.





Order Classification





Classification Significant Large Major Mega Ultra-Mega Value in ₹ Cr 1,000 to 2,500 2,500 to 5,000 5,000 to 10,000 10,000 to 15,000 >15,000





Internationally, LIGO-India aligns with India's aspirations in the 'Gravitational-Wave International Committee' (GWIC), positioning the country as a key player in multi-messenger astronomy. Since LIGO's first detection in 2015—GW150914, the merger of 36- and 29-solar-mass black holes—over 90 events have been observed, reshaping astrophysics.





The project's success hinges on sustained government commitment, with DAE and DST coordinating funding exceeding ₹2,500 crore overall. Private sector involvement via L&T exemplifies India's 'Make in India' push, reducing import dependence in strategic scientific infrastructure.





As construction ramps up, LIGO-India not only hunts gravitational waves but symbolises India's leap into frontier science. By 2030, it could herald India's first homegrown detection, cementing the nation's role in decoding the universe's deepest mysteries.





L&T Press Release







