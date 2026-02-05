



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to officiate the handover of the first C295 military transport aircraft manufactured under the Made in India program at the Tata-Airbus facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.





This event is positioned as a milestone in indigenous defence manufacturing, underscoring India’s ambition to localise critical defence platforms and reduce reliance on foreign-origin components for strategic capabilities.





The delivery is expected to occur in the second half of the year, marking the culmination of several years of collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus, and signalling a broader thrust towards domestic production of advanced aircraft.





The C295 at Vadodara represents the first major output from the joint Final Assembly Line (FAL) being developed in the city. The arrangement is a joint venture between TASL and Airbus, designed to assemble and equip the civilian and military transport aircraft within India.





A notable feature of the project is its sourcing profile: approximately 70 per cent of the aircraft’s components are being manufactured domestically, with the remaining 30 per cent sourced from overseas, including the engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney, a Connecticut-based subsidiary. This mix highlights India’s progress in localising supply chains while still depending on a small but critical tranche of imported propulsion technology.





Under the current contract with the Defence Ministry, the Vadodara facility is slated to deliver 40 of the 56 aircraft planned for the Indian Air Force. The remaining 16 are already delivered from Airbus’s facilities in Spain, illustrating a phased handover strategy that leverages both international and domestic production capabilities.





The decision to allocate 40 units to the Indian Air Force from the Vadodara line emphasises confidence in India’s ability to sustain high-quality, certified aircraft manufacturing within the country, and it provides a structured pathway for scaling up indigenous production to meet central defence imperatives.





Wouter Van Wersch, the President International and a member of the executive committee at Airbus, communicated these expectations to reporters during the Singapore Air Show. He described the Vadodara assembly line as a central element of Airbus’s strategy to deepen its manufacturing footprint in India and to grow India as a key engineering and digital hub for the company.





His remarks also touched on the broader strategic intent to expand Airbus’s operations beyond merely assembling aircraft, highlighting significant investments in localisation, training, and platform development within India.





Van Wersch noted that the Bengaluru operation within Airbus is undergoing relocation to a larger campus, which aligns with the company’s broader ambitions in India. The expansion in Bengaluru reflects a recognition of India’s talent pool and its potential to serve as a base for engineering excellence, product development, and advanced digital capabilities across the aerospace sector.





The emphasis on skills development is mirrored by substantial training programmes conducted within India, including activities at Airbus’s Delhi office, reinforcing the narrative of a long-term, integrated partnership between Airbus and Indian defence and aerospace ecosystems.





The Vadodara project is described as more than a single aircraft build; it is presented as a platform for regional market expansion and an exemplar of how domestic production can contribute to a broader export strategy. Van Wersch suggested that, beyond fulfilling India’s immediate defence needs, the Vadodara facility could eventually supply aircraft to regional markets. This prospect mirrors a wider trend in which Indian aerospace manufacturing facilities are being positioned not just as national providers but as regional hubs capable of delivering strategic platforms to nearby markets.





The progress of the C295 program is framed by a recognition of India’s broader defence and industrial strategy, which seeks to enhance self-reliance while maintaining access to advanced technologies through international collaborations.





By combining domestic assembly with continued foreign-engine supply, the project demonstrates a pragmatic approach to accelerating indigenous manufacturing while managing technology transfer and reliability concerns associated with new facilities. The emphasis on local content, rising domestic capabilities, and the retention of foreign propulsion expertise collectively illustrate a staged pathway toward deeper localisation in line with national industrial policy and defence procurement priorities.





In parallel with manufacturing progress, Airbus has highlighted the strengthening of its engagement with Indian talent and institutions. Training within India is described as a significant component of the partnership, aimed at elevating technical proficiency across design, engineering, production, and related digital capabilities.





The collaboration also reflects a broader commitment to integrating Airbus’s operations with India’s growing ecosystem of aerospace engineering and research, potentially informing future projects and collaborations in adjacent sectors.





Looking ahead, the timeline tied to the official delivery ceremony in the second half of the year will be closely watched by defence observers, industry stakeholders, and political leaders. The event is likely to be framed as a proof point of the Modi administration’s agenda to bolster national security through homegrown manufacturing capabilities and to position India as a strategic aerospace manufacturing hub.





The successful operationalisation of the Vadodara line could catalyse further investments, skill development, and export opportunities in the Indian aerospace sector, reinforcing public confidence in domestic capabilities while maintaining critical international partnerships.





An important context for this milestone is India’s broader push to expand local content in defence manufacturing, reduce import dependence for key platforms, and build a robust ecosystem that can support future upgrades, maintenance, and sustainment of the C295 fleet.





The program’s success would also bear implications for similar endeavours in other segments of the defence sector, where the government is pursuing a multi-year trajectory of self-reliance and domestic value addition.





