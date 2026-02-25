



The Indian Navy is intensifying its air defence training regime by seeking next-generation expendable aerial target drones. These high-speed systems aim to replicate the threat posed by modern sea-skimming anti-ship missiles during live-fire exercises, reported Asianet News.

The Ministry of Defence has issued a request for information for Expendable Aerial Targets Next Generation, known as EAT-NG. This move underscores the Navy's push to bolster at-sea anti-missile capabilities amid evolving maritime threats.





These drones will be deliberately destroyed in training scenarios, offering warship crews hands-on experience against realistic adversaries. This contrasts with reusable targets, providing unscripted engagements that mirror combat conditions.





Building on recent successes, the DRDO's Abhyas target has transitioned to mass production following trials. The EAT NG builds on such platforms, tailored specifically for naval anti-missile defence.





The specifications are demanding, reflecting the sophistication of contemporary anti-ship threats. The drone must achieve speeds of at least 300 metres per second—roughly Mach 0.87—at low altitudes, sustaining flight for 60 minutes.





It must operate as low as five metres above sea level, with a climb rate of no less than 20 metres per second. This low-altitude sea-skimming capability simulates missiles like the BrahMos or Exocet that hug the waves to evade radar.





Manoeuvrability is critical: the system must perform 2G sustained turns, aping the evasive tactics of agile anti-ship weapons. Such performance ensures crews hone interception skills under pressure.





Control ranges up to 100 kilometres via radio link from the ground station, with full autonomy for pre-programmed flights. These include mid-course adjustments to speed and altitude, enhancing scenario realism.





The ground control station must handle at least six targets simultaneously, enabling complex multi-threat drills. In data-link failures, a recovery mode activates per user protocols, minimising waste.





Radar stealth is prioritised with a low radar cross-section by design. For training needs, it supports augmentation via transponders or corner reflectors to simulate higher-signature threats.





An acoustic miss-distance indicator is mandatory, detecting impacts from 20mm cannons to surface-to-air missiles within a 10-metre radius. This aids precise post-engagement analysis, refining crew tactics.





Launch flexibility includes rocket-assisted takeoff from ships or shore, operational in sea state 3 and winds up to 30 knots. Post-ditching, the drone floats for boat or helicopter recovery, aiding data retrieval.





The system boasts a 15-year service life, balancing expendability with long-term utility. Vendors must detail compliance with these specs in their responses to the RFI.





This procurement aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence. The Ministry prioritises 'Buy Indian-IDDM' (over 50 per cent indigenous content) or 'Buy Indian' (over 60 per cent), per the 2020 Defence Acquisition Procedure.





Such categorisation incentivises domestic firms like DRDO, HAL, or private players such as Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Electronics. It reduces import dependence while fostering local innovation in drone tech.





The Indian Navy's surface fleet relies on systems like the Israeli Barak-8 missiles, which demand regular live-fire validation. Without realistic targets, proficiency gaps could emerge in high-stakes scenarios.





With INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya now operational, alongside planned expansions like additional carriers and destroyers, anti-missile readiness is paramount. Crews must counter salvo attacks from adversaries in the Indian Ocean Region.





Regional threats amplify urgency: Pakistan's Harbah and China's YJ-12/18 missiles pose sea-skimming risks. Realistic training counters these, especially amid tensions in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.





EAT-NG will integrate with ongoing naval upgrades, including Akash-NG and VL-SRSAM systems. This ensures layered defence proficiency from close-in weapons to extended-range interceptors.





Economically, expendable targets offer cost-effective training over manned sorties or imported alternatives. Mass production of Abhyas-like systems could slash per-unit costs, scaling exercises.





Recovery features mitigate environmental impact, allowing salvage of flight data recorders. This supports iterative improvements in drone design and naval tactics.





This RFI signals a maturing Indian defence ecosystem. By prioritising high-fidelity training, the Navy safeguards its blue-water ambitions against sophisticated missile proliferation.





