



India's space agency, ISRO, is gearing up for its next Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission in June, following two consecutive setbacks that have tested the resilience of this reliable workhorse rocket.





The PSLV, renowned for its success rate exceeding 90 per cent across dozens of missions, encountered failures with its C61 mission in May last year and C62 in January this year, prompting widespread scrutiny.





Minister Jitendra Singh addressed these issues head-on during a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, firmly dismissing any notions of sabotage as the cause.





He emphasised that the root problems differed between the two launches, likening them to unrelated electrical faults: "Last time a bulb fused, this time there was a tripping outside."





Singh clarified that no evidence of foul play has surfaced in the preliminary analyses, underscoring ISRO's commitment to transparency amid speculation over strategic missions.





Beyond the PSLV mishaps, ISRO faced another hurdle last year when its navigation satellite NVS-02, deployed via a GSLV rocket, failed to attain its intended orbit owing to thruster valve malfunctions.





In response, ISRO has promptly established separate internal and external failure assessment committees to dissect each incident meticulously.





These panels are racing against time to deliver findings, enabling engineers to implement rectifications ahead of the ambitious June timeline.





Singh cautioned that last-minute adjustments remain possible due to unforeseen variables, yet expressed optimism about adhering to the schedule post-certification.





Despite these stumbles, confidence in ISRO remains unshaken, as evidenced by unwavering commitments from foreign clients and private entities.





The minister highlighted 18 launches slated for this year, including six from private players, with not a single withdrawal despite the recent failures.





Major international bookings persist, featuring three significant missions from Japan, the United States, and France lined up for next year.





Singh attributed this steadfast trust to the space sector's evidence-based ethos, where stakeholders recognise ISRO's proven capacity, adaptability, and self-assurance.





This continuity signals that short-term anomalies have not eroded the agency's global stature, bolstered by its track record of over 50 successful PSLV flights since 1993.





As ISRO presses forward, the June PSLV attempt looms as a pivotal moment to reclaim momentum, potentially deploying critical payloads while reinforcing India's position in the commercial launch market.





Meanwhile, the failure inquiries could yield broader insights, refining propulsion systems and quality controls to safeguard future endeavours like Gaganyaan and beyond.





Based On PTI Report







