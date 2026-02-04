



India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held crucial talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Tuesday evening. This meeting occurred amid a newly sealed India-US trade deal, marking a pivotal step in bilateral relations.





Washington has agreed to slash tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent following protracted negotiations spanning nearly a year.





The discussions unfolded during Jaishankar's three-day official visit to the United States, from 2 to 4 February. They preceded the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial set for Wednesday.





Jaishankar described the exchange as wide-ranging, touching on nuclear cooperation, defence ties, critical minerals, trade, energy, and technology.





Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to bolstering bilateral and multilateral cooperation via the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad. This grouping unites the United States, Australia, Japan, and India to promote stability in the Indo-Pacific. The talks underscored a shift in the India-US partnership from mere trade to a broader global strategic alignment.





Earlier that day, Jaishankar met US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Their conversation centred on advancing the economic partnership and fortifying strategic ties. The trade deal assumes added weight under President Donald Trump's renewed tenure, with his administration adopting a firmer stance on tariffs and global trade.





Post-meeting, Jaishankar shared insights on X, highlighting the breadth of topics covered. He noted facets of the India-US Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, nuclear issues, defence, critical minerals, and technology. The leaders agreed to expedite meetings of various mechanisms to further shared interests.





A US State Department readout, issued by Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, echoed these points. It detailed plans to formalise cooperation on critical minerals, encompassing exploration, mining, and processing. Rubio and Jaishankar welcomed the trade agreement between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The readout emphasised unlocking economic opportunities and advancing energy security goals between the two democracies. Discussions also spotlighted the Indo-Pacific region, stressing the imperative for stability and prosperity to safeguard mutual strategic objectives. Both sides committed to expanding Quad-led cooperation for a thriving Indo-Pacific.





The Critical Minerals Ministerial looms large on the horizon. Hosted by the US in Washington, it will convene delegations from over 50 countries. The event seeks to fortify global supply chains for critical minerals, essential for technological innovation, economic expansion, and national security.





US Vice-President JD Vance, Secretary Rubio, and other senior officials will deliver opening remarks. Rubio will chair the proceedings, fostering collaboration among partners worldwide. This landmark initiative aims to diversify and secure supplies of minerals vital to modern defence and industry.





The Jaishankar-Rubio dialogue signals deepening India-US convergence on high-stakes issues. Nuclear cooperation hints at potential advances in civil nuclear energy and related technologies. Defence ties could encompass joint ventures, intelligence sharing, and interoperability amid regional tensions.





Critical minerals emerge as a cornerstone, given their role in batteries, semiconductors, and aerospace components. India's rich reserves in lithium, rare earths, and graphite position it as a key player. The partnership may counterbalance dominance by China in these supply chains.





Trade momentum builds on the tariff reductions, easing access for Indian exports like pharmaceuticals and textiles. Energy discussions likely addressed LNG imports, renewables, and grid resilience. Technology pillars point to semiconductors, AI, and quantum domains under initiatives like iCET.





Geopolitically, the talks reflect shared concerns over Indo-Pacific security, particularly vis-à-vis assertive neighbours. The Quad's revival under Trump underscores a rules-based order. India's indigenous defence push aligns with US interests in diversified manufacturing.





For India, these engagements bolster Atmanirbhar Bharat in strategic sectors. Enhanced mineral processing could fuel EV ambitions and missile programmes. Nuclear pacts may expedite small modular reactors for energy security.





Challenges persist, including US export controls and India's non-proliferation stance. Yet, the trajectory suggests a robust axis against global uncertainties. As the minerals ministerial unfolds, expect concrete outcomes to shape future supply dynamics.





