



The New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact has achieved a notable expansion in its global reach, with three additional nations—Bangladesh, Costa Rica, and Guatemala—formally endorsing the framework. This brings the total number of signatories to 91 countries and international organisations, underscoring a growing international consensus on artificial intelligence governance.





The endorsements followed the successful conclusion of the AI Impact Summit 2026, held in New Delhi. Initially adopted by 88 entities on 21 February 2026, the declaration now reflects broader participation, as confirmed by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).





A striking visual from the event captured Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining hands with prominent tech leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, on 19 February 2026. This image symbolised the collaborative spirit driving the summit's agenda.





MeitY has hailed the declaration as a pivotal milestone in fostering international cooperation for AI development and security. It establishes a structured approach to harness AI's potential while addressing associated risks.





At the heart of the declaration lie seven distinct pillars of action, metaphorically termed "Chakras." These foundational elements guide global AI collaboration, covering areas such as democratising access to AI resources, promoting economic growth, and advancing social good.





Further priorities include the development of secure and trusted AI systems. The framework also emphasises AI's role in scientific advancement, social empowerment through improved access, and human capital development via targeted skilling initiatives.





Resilient, efficient, and innovative AI infrastructure forms another cornerstone. The declaration stresses the importance of energy-efficient systems and open-source ecosystems to propel economic transformation worldwide.





Several tangible deliverables emerged from the summit to operationalise the declaration's vision. Chief among them is the Charter for the Democratic Diffusion of AI, which champions affordable access to foundational AI resources and nurtures locally relevant innovation ecosystems.





To scale AI applications globally, the summit launched the Global AI Impact Commons. This platform aims to facilitate widespread adoption of AI use cases tailored to diverse regional needs.





Complementing this, the Trusted AI Commons serves as a vital repository. It houses tools, benchmarks, and resources dedicated to building secure and trustworthy AI systems, mitigating risks like bias and vulnerabilities.





The summit also established an international network linking scientific institutions. This initiative fosters cross-border research and knowledge exchange in AI-driven scientific pursuits.





Additionally, an AI Workforce Development Playbook was introduced. Designed to enhance skilling and literacy, it provides practical guidance for nations to build human capital capable of leveraging AI technologies.





Energy efficiency remains a recurring theme, with the declaration advocating for sustainable AI infrastructure. This focus aligns with broader calls for responsible innovation amid rising computational demands. Open-source ecosystems receive strong endorsement, positioned as enablers of inclusive progress. By promoting transparency and collaboration, they aim to accelerate AI's economic and societal benefits.





MeitY's statement encapsulated the summit's outcomes: it concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, marking a significant step in global AI cooperation. The ministry reaffirmed commitment to multistakeholder approaches and voluntary principles.





These efforts target shared priorities, including voluntary and non-binding guidelines. The declaration positions AI as a force for a prosperous future, with the summit contributing to strengthened international ties.





Looking ahead, signatories pledge continued cooperation to convert aspirations into action. This aligns with the three "Sutras" of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, though specifics remain centred on the declaration's pillars.





For India, hosting the summit reinforces its leadership in AI governance. As a key player in global tech diplomacy, the nation leverages events like this to shape equitable AI frameworks.





The addition of Bangladesh, Costa Rica, and Guatemala highlights the declaration's appeal across developing and emerging economies. Their participation broadens representation from South Asia, Latin America, and beyond.





Challenges persist, including bridging digital divides and ensuring equitable resource access. Yet, initiatives like the Democratic Diffusion Charter address these by prioritising affordability and local innovation.





Global AI Impact Commons and Trusted AI Commons promise practical tools for implementation. Scientific networks and workforce playbooks further equip nations to integrate AI responsibly.





The New Delhi Declaration charts a collaborative path for AI's future. With 91 signatories, it signals momentum towards governance that balances innovation, security, and inclusivity.





ANI







