



India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed Seychelles as a full member of the Colombo Security Conclave, emphasising defence cooperation and maritime security as key pillars of bilateral ties.





Speaking at a joint press meet in New Delhi with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, Modi highlighted how this inclusion will bolster peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region while deepening the partnership between the two maritime neighbours.





Modi announced that India and Seychelles will broaden collaboration in renewable energy, resilience, and climate-adaptive solutions. He stressed the blue economy's potential, pledging India's expertise in marine research, capacity building, and data sharing to support Seychelles' development.





Several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements were exchanged during the visit, covering pharmacopoeia cooperation, cultural exchange programs for 2026-2030, knowledge sharing on large-scale digital solutions, and procurement of food between National Cooperative Exports Limited and the Seychelles Trading Corporation. Modi also launched the India-Seychelles Joint Vision, positioning it as a roadmap for future cooperation.





In a significant move, Modi unveiled a special economic package worth 175 million dollars for Seychelles. This funding targets projects in social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defence, and maritime security, reflecting India's commitment to Seychelles' priorities.





Modi praised ongoing digital transformation efforts, offering to share India's successful models. He further outlined joint advances in affordable medicines, medical tourism, and health infrastructure, while lauding the Indian community's contributions to Seychelles' social and economic fabric.





The leaders' discussions followed bilateral talks and President Herminie's tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. This visit marks Herminie's first to India since taking office in October 2025 and coincides with 50 years of diplomatic relations, underscoring a futuristic direction for the partnership through technology and shared goals.





Based On ANI Report







