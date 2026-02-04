



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are poised for a final assault against two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists who remain holed up in a natural cave within the Jaffer forest area of Ramnagar, Udhampur district.





Officials confirmed on Wednesday that no gunfire occurred overnight, allowing the joint teams to maintain a vigilant cordon around the site. The operation, involving the Army, police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), stems from an initial detection of the militants around 4 pm on Tuesday.





The encounter erupted into an intense gunfight lasting over an hour after the search teams pinpointed the terrorists' location. One militant sustained injuries during the exchange but retreated into the cave alongside his accomplice, evading immediate neutralisation. This forested terrain, known for its dense cover and challenging topography, has long served as a hideout for insurgent elements in the region.





As dusk fell, a second bout of firing and explosions reverberated through the area at approximately 7.30 pm, triggered by the terrorists' bid to escape under darkness.





Reinforcements swiftly arrived, including Army paratroopers and specialised dog squads, bolstering the security perimeter to prevent any breakout. Such rapid response underscores the coordinated prowess of India's counter-terrorism apparatus in Jammu and Kashmir.





Throughout the night, silence prevailed with no further shots exchanged, enabling forces to consolidate their positions. Drones were deployed for real-time surveillance, meticulously monitoring the cave entrance and surrounding foliage. This technological edge has proven invaluable in recent operations, enhancing precision while minimising risks to personnel.





Preparations for the culminating phase are now in full swing, with forces readying to storm the cave and eliminate the holdouts who have rebuffed surrender calls.





The militants' refusal to emerge signals their determination, yet the tightened siege leaves them with scant options. Success here would mark another blow to JeM's infiltration networks, which continue to exploit porous border regions despite heightened vigilance.





This standoff reflects broader patterns in Udhampur's security landscape, where natural caves and thick forests have historically sheltered foreign terrorists crossing from across the Line of Control.





Past encounters in similar settings, such as those in nearby Kishtwar or Reasi, have seen forces employ a mix of cordon-and-search tactics alongside precision strikes. The absence of civilian casualties thus far highlights the operation's controlled execution amid challenging terrain.





Local intelligence and community cooperation have been pivotal, aligning with India's multi-agency strategy to dismantle terror infrastructures. As the assault looms, all eyes remain on Ramnagar, where the outcome could disrupt JeM's operational tempo in the Pir Panjal range. Updates from the ground indicate heightened readiness, with contingencies in place for any escalation.





Based On PTI Report







