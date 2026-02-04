



India's space program has encountered yet another significant hurdle with the failure of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission on 12 January 2026. The incident, which occurred during the critical third stage of the flight, mirrors a previous mishap and has prompted high-level scrutiny from the nation's top security brass.





The PSLV, ISRO's reliable workhorse, was carrying a vital Earth observation satellite alongside several high-value commercial payloads. These payloads represented substantial investments from international partners, making the mission's success crucial for both scientific and economic reasons.





Tragedy struck when an anomaly disrupted the third stage ignition. This stage, powered by the Vikas engine, is pivotal for achieving the precise orbital insertion required for such payloads. The failure led to the loss of the primary satellite and compromised the commercial cargo.





Strikingly, this setback echoes the PSLV-C61 mission on 18 May 2025. That flight also suffered a third-stage ignition failure, resulting in the destruction of a classified satellite tailored for the government's strategic imperatives. The recurrence of the issue has raised serious questions about underlying systemic flaws.





In response to the 2026 failure, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval undertook a clandestine visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram on 22 January. This top-secret trip, conducted strictly off-camera, was authorised directly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





A senior VSSC official revealed that Doval's presence was necessitated by the launch vehicle's design and development origins at the centre. The PSLV's third stage, including its propulsion systems, is engineered and rigorously tested at VSSC facilities.





During the visit, Doval delved deeply into technical minutiae. He interrogated engineers on propulsion sequencing, fuel management protocols, and telemetry data from the flight. Sources indicate his focus was to rigorously assess any potential sabotage, given the strategic sensitivities of recent missions.





The inquiry was comprehensive, involving reviews of manufacturing logs, quality assurance records, and pre-launch checklists. Doval reportedly engaged with lead propulsion experts, scrutinising anomalies in igniter performance and thrust vector control systems—elements central to both failed flights.





No evidence of external interference emerged from the probe. Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh subsequently affirmed this, citing Doval's report. In a recent statement, Singh categorically ruled out sabotage, emphasising that the failures stemmed from technical shortcomings rather than malicious intent.





This conclusion has reassured stakeholders amid speculation fuelled by the missions' strategic payloads. The 2025 PSLV-C61 satellite, lost in similar fashion, was believed to support defence reconnaissance needs, heightening initial sabotage concerns.





ISRO Chairman S. Somanath has acknowledged the pattern, describing the third-stage issue as a "persistent challenge" linked to engine restart reliability in vacuum conditions. The Vikas engine, a proven design, has now faltered twice in quick succession, prompting an urgent redesign effort.





Preliminary investigations point to a possible turbopump malfunction or oxidiser flow irregularity during reignition. These components endure extreme pressures, and even minor variances can cascade into total failure. ISRO's failure analysis committee is cross-referencing data from both incidents to pinpoint the root cause.





The commercial ramifications are severe. Payload customers, including private firms from Europe and Asia, face delays and financial losses. ISRO has pledged compensation through insurance and prioritised re-flight opportunities, but trust in the PSLV's streak of four successful missions prior to 2025 has been dented.





Strategically, the losses sting. The Earth observation satellite aboard the 2026 flight was earmarked for monitoring border regions and disaster management—dual-use capabilities vital amid ongoing tensions with neighbours. Its predecessor in 2025 carried even more sensitive hardware.





Doval's intervention underscores the fusion of space and security in India's ambitions. As ISRO accelerates towards Gaganyaan and heavier-lift vehicles like LVM-3, such failures highlight vulnerabilities. The NSA's role signals that future missions with defence linkages will attract similar oversight.





ISRO's response has been swift. A high-powered review board, incorporating DRDO experts, is fast-tracking upgrades to the third-stage reignition system. Innovations such as enhanced redundant igniters and AI-monitored health diagnostics are under consideration.





Publicly, ISRO maintains composure. "Failures are stepping stones," Somanath stated, invoking the legacy of past recoveries like the GSLV-D1 mishap. Yet privately, pressure mounts to restore the PSLV's impeccable record before upcoming high-stakes launches.





The government's stance remains resolute. Minister Singh has reiterated full backing for ISRO, announcing increased funding for propulsion R&D. This includes collaborations with private entities like Skyroot and Agnikul to diversify launch capabilities.





The episodes draw parallels with rivals. China's Long March failures and SpaceX's early Starship setbacks remind that even giants stumble. India's edge lies in rapid iteration, bolstered by indigenous manufacturing under Atmanirbhar Bharat.





Looking ahead, ISRO targets a PSLV-C64 re-flight by June-2026, incorporating lessons from Doval's probe and internal audits. Success here will be pivotal in reclaiming momentum and affirming India's ascent as a space superpower.





