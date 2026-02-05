



Swan Defence And Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI), India's largest shipyard located in Gujarat, has secured a landmark defence export order from the Government of the Sultanate of Oman.





The contract involves the construction and delivery of a state-of-the-art training ship for the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), underscoring India's rising prowess in indigenous shipbuilding.





The vessel measures 104.25 metres in length, with a beam of 13.88 metres and a displacement of up to 3,500 tons. Designed to support advanced naval training and maritime operations, it will be delivered within 18 months from the contract date.





This timeline reflects SDHI's commitment to efficient execution amid growing global demand for Indian-built warships.





A key feature of the 'Made in India' ship is its advanced navigation system paired with a sophisticated communications suite. It also boasts helicopter operation capabilities, enhancing its versatility for RNO's operational needs. These specifications position the vessel as a modern platform for comprehensive maritime training.





Onboard facilities include modern classrooms, training offices, and comfortable accommodation for up to 70 officer cadets. An integrated auditorium will provide a world-class learning environment at sea, fostering hands-on skill development. Such amenities highlight the ship's role in nurturing future naval leaders.





This deal bolsters the longstanding bilateral ties and maritime cooperation between India and Oman. It aligns with India's Amrit Kaal Vision, promoting the nation as a global exporter of high-quality, indigenously developed vessels. The order signals increasing international trust in Indian defence manufacturing capabilities.





Rear Admiral V.K. Saxena (Retd), CEO of SDHI, described the contract as a testament to the company's advanced technical expertise and world-class shipbuilding standards. He emphasised that gaining the Royal Navy of Oman's confidence reinforces SDHI's dedication to innovation, reliability, and performance. This achievement drives the firm to sustain excellence in future projects.





SDHI's Gujarat shipyard, accounting for 30 per cent of India's shipbuilding capacity, benefits from this high-profile export. The facility's aerial views showcase its expansive infrastructure tailored for heavy engineering and defence projects. Such capabilities have positioned SDHI as a key player in both domestic and international markets.





The announcement, made public around 5 February 2026, has drawn attention to SDHI's stock performance, with shares rising post-news. It reflects broader trends in India's defence exports, supported by Ministry of Defence initiatives. This Oman contract exemplifies the success of 'Make in India' in the maritime sector.





For Oman, the training ship enhances RNO's operational readiness and officer development programmes. The partnership could pave the way for further collaborations in naval technology and joint exercises. It strengthens strategic maritime links in the Indian Ocean region.





SDHI's triumph marks a pivotal moment for Indian shipbuilding on the global stage. As delivery approaches within 18 months, anticipation builds for the vessel's commissioning. This export not only boosts revenue but also elevates India's profile as a reliable defence partner.





Based On PTI Report







