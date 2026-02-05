



A suspected Pakistani terrorist has been killed during a fresh encounter in the snow-covered heights of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation unfolded on Wednesday evening amid challenging winter conditions, marking the fifth clash in the Chatroo belt over the past 18 days.





Troops from the Counter-Insurgency Force Delta, White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF re-established contact with the militants around 5:45 pm in the Dichhar area.





This joint effort, codenamed Trashi-I, targets a group linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit.





Officials confirmed that one terrorist was successfully neutralised during the firefight. The operation remains underway as security forces press their advantage in the dense forests of Sanjalar-Dichhar in the Chingam region.





The Chatroo belt has turned into a hotspot of relentless pursuit, with heavy snowfall exceeding two feet complicating every move. Yet, the Army and police have maintained unyielding pressure on the infiltrators hiding in the thick vegetation and rugged terrain.





The campaign began on 18 January in Sonnar village near Mandral-Singhpora, where the first gunfight erupted. Tragically, it claimed the life of one paratrooper and injured seven soldiers, though the terrorists slipped away exploiting the difficult landscape.





Forces quickly regrouped, intercepting the group a few kilometres away on 22 January. Despite intense exchanges, the militants evaded capture once more, prompting an intensified search amid worsening weather.





Snow continued to blanket the area, but operations persisted. Further contacts occurred on 26 January and 31 January, each time forcing the terrorists deeper into the unforgiving wilderness without yielding a decisive kill until now.





This latest success underscores the determination of Indian security forces in high-altitude, winter warfare. The neutralisation disrupts JeM's attempts to establish a foothold in Kishtwar, a strategically vital district bordering rugged terrains prone to cross-border infiltration.





JeM, designated a terrorist organisation, has a history of targeting Jammu and Kashmir with fidayeen-style attacks. Its affiliates often enter via the Pir Panjal range, using seasonal covers like snow to evade detection.





The Trashi-I operation highlights seamless coordination among Army units, local police, and paramilitary forces. Specialist equipment and intelligence-driven patrols have enabled pursuits in sub-zero temperatures and low visibility.





Kishtwar's remote forests provide natural hideouts, but advanced surveillance—including drones and thermal imaging—has narrowed escape routes. The death toll among terrorists now stands at least one confirmed, with more potentially trapped.





Local communities in the Chatroo belt have cooperated, sharing vital intelligence despite hardships from the prolonged operations and harsh weather. No civilian casualties have been reported in these encounters.





This encounter reinforces India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, particularly groups backed by Pakistan. It follows a pattern of heightened vigilance post recent infiltrations, aiming to dismantle terror modules before they strike urban centres.





As the operation continues, reinforcements are on standby to seal off escape paths. Success here could signal a turning point in clearing JeM remnants from the region, bolstering security ahead of the spring thaw when infiltration risks typically rise.





Based On PTI Report







