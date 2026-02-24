



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant visit to Israel, commencing on Wednesday, as outlined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





Describing the occasion as "historic," Netanyahu highlighted the deepening ties between the two nations during the opening of his weekly government meeting on Sunday.





This visit underscores the robust personal and strategic rapport between the two leaders, who have nurtured a close friendship through frequent communication and mutual visits.





Netanyahu emphasised the "special relationship" forged in recent years between Israel and India, portraying India as a global power. He recounted their shared experiences, including wading together in the Mediterranean Sea, and noted how much has transpired since then across various global waterways.





The Israeli leader affirmed that the bonds have strengthened considerably, with Modi's trip aimed at further tightening cooperation in economic, diplomatic, and security domains through concrete decisions.





The itinerary for Modi's visit promises high-profile engagements. He is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, an event Netanyahu urged his cabinet to attend.





The leaders will also participate in an innovation event in Jerusalem and jointly visit Yad Vashem, the official memorial to Holocaust victims, symbolising shared remembrance and respect.





Technological collaboration forms a cornerstone of the visit. Netanyahu spotlighted advancements in high-tech sectors, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, which he described not as future prospects but as present realities.





Israel aims to lead globally in these fields, and the partnership with India will advance joint efforts, building on India's recent hosting of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi—the first such international gathering in the Global South.





This summit convened policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and civil society to discuss responsible AI governance and inclusive progress, reflecting India's proactive stance in emerging technologies. Netanyahu's remarks align with this momentum, positioning the Modi visit as a catalyst for enhanced bilateral innovation.





In a post on X following his address, Netanyahu reiterated the visit's historic nature, calling Modi his "dear friend." He framed the Israel-India alliance as a powerful partnership among global leaders, rooted in innovation, security, and a shared strategic vision.





The post envisioned an "axis of nations" dedicated to stability and progress, with cooperation spanning AI to regional initiatives, and extended a warm welcome to Modi in Jerusalem.





Modi's trip marks his second to Israel, following his ground breaking 2017 visit as the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. That journey laid foundational stones for multifaceted ties, which have since expanded amid global geopolitical shifts.





On the diplomatic front, Netanyahu unveiled a broader vision of a "hexagon" of alliances encircling or within the Middle East. This network encompasses India, Arab nations, African countries, Mediterranean states such as Greece and Cyprus, and select Asian partners—details of which he promised to elaborate systematically.





The hexagon aims to forge an axis of like-minded nations confronting shared realities, challenges, and objectives against what Netanyahu termed "radical axes," including radical Shia and emerging radical Sunni blocs. This framework signals Israel's intent to weave India into a strategic web promoting regional stability.





The visit arrives against a backdrop of evolving Indo-Israeli relations, bolstered by defence pacts, technology transfers, and counter-terrorism alignment. India's indigenous manufacturing push, including in defence and aerospace, resonates with Israel's innovation ecosystem, potentially yielding new collaborations in missiles, UAVs, and space technologies.





Netanyahu's outline reflects optimism amid ongoing Middle East tensions, positioning India as a pivotal counterweight. As Modi prepares for this landmark trip, it promises to elevate bilateral ties, fostering mutual prosperity and security in an interconnected world.





