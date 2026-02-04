



The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), India's dedicated border guarding force for the Nepal and Bhutan frontiers, has significantly upgraded its capabilities with state-of-the-art surveillance equipment.





This includes unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), micro UAVs, and advanced systems featuring automatic face recognition integrated with auto number-plate recognition. These technologies aim to enhance vigilance along the 2,400-kilometre border, a porous stretch prone to cross-border movements and potential security threats.





In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai outlined these developments. He emphasised that the SSB's modernisation is part of a broader strategy to fortify India's border security apparatus.





The force's role is critical, given the open and friendly nature of these borders, which facilitate significant trade, pilgrimage, and people-to-people contact but also pose risks from smuggling, infiltration, and illicit activities.





Over the past decade, from the financial year 2015-16 to 2025-26, the SSB has received an allocation of ₹5,001.63 crore. Of this substantial sum, ₹4,775.11 crore has already been expended, with the Minister assuring that the remaining funds will be utilised by the close of the current financial year. This financial commitment underscores the government's prioritisation of border security amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in South Asia.





Rai highlighted a key central sector scheme: the Modernisation Plan for all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), which encompasses the SSB. This initiative seeks to elevate operational efficiency and performance across CAPFs by introducing cutting-edge equipment. Categories covered include weaponry, communication systems, protective gear, surveillance and border guarding technologies, training aids, armoured vehicles, and specialised transport vehicles.





The integration of UAVs and micro UAVs represents a leap in real-time aerial surveillance, enabling the SSB to monitor vast terrains, detect suspicious movements, and respond swiftly to incursions. Automatic face recognition and auto number-plate recognition systems further modernise ground-level operations, allowing for rapid identification of individuals and vehicles at border checkpoints and vulnerable points.





These advancements come at a time when India's neighbourhood faces heightened tensions, including concerns over transnational crime and external influences along the Nepal and Bhutan borders. The SSB's enhanced toolkit is designed to deter such threats while maintaining the bilateral goodwill that characterises relations with these Himalayan neighbours.





Despite the progress, the Minister noted that modernisation remains an ongoing process without a fixed timeline. Queries on specific targets for bolstering manpower, training, and operational capacity elicited a measured response: continuous procurement and upgrades preclude rigid deadlines, ensuring adaptability to emerging challenges.





This approach aligns with India's broader defence indigenisation drive, potentially incorporating domestically developed UAVs and surveillance tech from entities like DRDO or private sector partners. For the SSB, it means transitioning from traditional patrolling to tech-enabled dominance, reducing human risk in harsh terrains.





Manpower augmentation, though not quantified in the reply, forms a cornerstone of these efforts. Enhanced training modules, supported by the modernisation scheme, equip personnel with skills to operate sophisticated systems, fostering a force that is both agile and tech-savvy.





Financially, the near-complete utilisation of the decade-long allocation reflects efficient resource management. The impending expenditure of the balance by March 2026 signals sustained momentum, even as budget demands from other CAPFs like BSF and ITBP compete for funds.





These upgrades resonate with India's strategic outlook. Nepal's internal political flux and Bhutan’s delicate balancing act with China amplify the need for robust SSB presence. Surveillance tech helps in non-intrusive monitoring, preserving diplomatic ties while safeguarding sovereignty.





Critics might argue for faster timelines, but the ongoing nature allows integration of next-gen innovations like AI-driven analytics or swarming drones. The Lok Sabha disclosure reassures stakeholders of proactive measures amid calls for comprehensive border infrastructure.





The SSB's transformation positions it as a frontline sentinel, blending human resolve with technological prowess to secure India's eastern Himalayan flanks effectively.





Based On PTI Report







