



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has moved swiftly to counter media speculation regarding delays in the delivery of its indigenous TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets. The company also assured that it will meet the guidance projected for the current financial year.





The company confirmed on Thursday (5-Feb-2026) that 5 aircraft stand fully ready for handover to the Indian Air Force, complete with all major contracted capabilities as per agreed specifications. An additional nine jets have already been constructed and test-flown, underscoring HAL's progress amid supply chain hurdles.





Reports circulating in several outlets suggested that deliveries might slip beyond the May deadline, citing ongoing avionics integration and pending final certifications.





HAL dismissed these claims, attributing any perceived hold-ups primarily to the late arrival of engines from GE Aerospace. As of 5 February, the firm had received just five engines from the US vendor, though it emphasised that the supply pipeline remains active and aligned with its delivery roadmap.





The TEJAS MK-1A program hinges on these F404-IN20 engines, essential for powering the single-engine fighters designed to replace the ageing MiG-21 fleet.





HAL assured stakeholders that, upon receipt of the remaining units, the outstanding nine aircraft would be rapidly readied for induction.





The company is also engaged in constructive dialogue with the Indian Air Force to expedite the process, having pinpointed and accelerated resolutions for all identified design and development challenges.





Production setbacks stem partly from foreign vendors' tardiness in supplying critical components, compounded by extended timelines for system integration.





Each jet requires a fully operational electronic warfare suite and a seamless, glitch-free Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar before the Air Force grants final clearance following rigorous performance trials. These standards ensure the fighters meet operational demands in India's evolving threat landscape.





To address surging demand amid the IAF's combat aircraft shortfall, HAL has ramped up its manufacturing infrastructure. New final integration lines have come online in Nashik and Bengaluru, bolstering output capacity for the 180 TEJAS MK-1A jets on order. This expansion supports broader indigenous defence manufacturing goals under initiatives like 'Make in India'.





The program's cornerstone remains a landmark ₹62,370 crore contract inked last year by the Ministry of Defence with HAL for 97 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft—68 single-seaters and 29 twin-seaters. This builds on a prior ₹48,000 crore deal in 2021 for 83 TEJAS MK-1A variants, reinforcing HAL's pivotal role in modernising the IAF's squadrons with home-grown, fourth-generation-plus multi-role fighters.





Market reaction was swift, with HAL shares dipping 4.04 per cent to ₹4,046.70 on the BSE by mid-morning Thursday, reflecting investor jitters over the headlines.





Yet HAL's clarification reaffirmed its commitment to financial year guidance, projecting steady execution despite external dependencies. The episode highlights persistent supply chain vulnerabilities in India's defence sector, even as domestic production scales up.





As geopolitical tensions simmer in South Asia, timely induction of the TEJAS MK-1A fleet gains urgency for bolstering IAF numerical and technological edges.





HAL's proactive stance and infrastructure investments signal resilience, though full reliance on overseas engines underscores the need for accelerated indigenous alternatives like the planned F414 powerplants.





