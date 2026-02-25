



The indigenous TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) has been side-lined from a crucial full-dress rehearsal of Exercise Vayu Shakti, India's premier air power demonstration, following a recent accident that has grounded the fleet, reported Economic Times.





Scheduled for 27 February at the Pokhran range, the exercise was meant to showcase the Indian Air Force's (IAF) rapid strike capabilities and dominance in contested airspace.





TEJAS, as the flagship of indigenous aviation, was poised to steal the spotlight, but technical inspections have kept it earthbound for over two weeks.





Sources confirm that no TEJAS jets participated in Tuesday's rehearsal at Pokhran, a vast desert proving ground synonymous with IAF firepower displays. The absence underscores ongoing safety concerns after an in-service TEJAS MK-1A suffered severe structural damage and fire at a key airbase earlier this month.





Economic Times first reported the incident, noting the aircraft— one of 32 single-seater variants delivered by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)—is likely beyond repair and headed for write-off.





This marks the third major mishap in the TEJAS fleet, following two prior fatal crashes that claimed aircraft and raised questions about reliability.





HAL downplayed the event as a "minor technical incident" in its statement, pledging collaboration with the IAF for swift resolution. However, the manufacturer refrained from detailing the damage extent or explaining the operational standstill, as it neither owns nor flies the jets post-delivery.





The IAF, true to protocol, offered no official comment, citing its policy of silence on intra-base occurrences. This reticence leaves analysts speculating on root causes, potentially ranging from engine anomalies in the GE F404 powerplant to airframe stresses during high-intensity manoeuvres.





With the fleet non-operational, the main Vayu Shakti event—attended by President Droupadi Murmu as chief guest—will proceed without TEJAS, diminishing the indigenous element amid a display of over 100 aircraft.





Exercise Vayu Shakti, held triennially since 1982, emphasises precision strikes, live ordnance drops, and networked warfare. Past editions have featured Rafales unleashing Hammer missiles and Su-30MKIs simulating deep strikes.





This iteration highlights successes from Operation Sindoor, a recent cross-border mission underscoring IAF's punitive reach against adversaries. TEJAS's no-show, however, spotlights persistent teething issues in a programme critical to India's self-reliance goals under Atmanirbhar Bharat.





Development of TEJAS began in the 1980s to replace ageing MiG-21s, with the MK-1 variant achieving initial operational clearance in 2013 after delays.





Deliveries of the upgraded MK-1A, incorporating active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars and beyond-visual-range missiles, accelerated post-2021 contracts worth over ₹48,000 crore for 83 jets. Yet, accidents have dented confidence: the first in 2020 involved a fly-by-wire glitch, the second in 2024 a mid-air breakup.





HAL's role as design-cum-production partner amplifies scrutiny. While production ramps up at Bangalore and Nashik facilities—with Nashik's new line targeting 16-24 jets annually—fleet availability hovers below 60%.





Grounding post-accident aligns with standard protocol, involving board-of-inquiry probes and flight-control checks across the squadron, likely No. 45 Squadron at Sulur.





The timing exacerbates pressures ahead of looming threats from Pakistan's J-10Cs and China's J-20s along borders. TEJAS embodies indigenous innovation, boasting 4.5-generation features like fly-by-wire controls and composite airframes for super-manoeuvrability.





Its exclusion from Vayu Shakti risks signalling immaturity to observers, including foreign attaches, at a moment when IAF pushes for 97 more MK-1As and the AMCA stealth fighter.





Broader implications ripple through procurement. The Navy's TEJAS variant faces parallel hurdles, while private players like TATA and L&T eye subsystems. Restoration hinges on inquiry outcomes; optimistic timelines suggest rehearsals resuming post-27 February, but full certification could stretch weeks. IAF diversification—via 114 MRFA jets and legacy fleets—mitigates gaps, yet TEJAS remains pivotal for numbers.





President Murmu's presence elevates Vayu Shakti's profile, mirroring her 2023 Republic Day attendance. The event will still dazzle with laser-guided bombs, BrahMos simulations, and drone swarms, affirming IAF's evolution from 2019 Balakot strikes. Nonetheless, TEJAS's absence prompts reflection on accelerating MK-1A indigenisation, including Uttam AESA radars and indigenous engines.





In the end, this setback tests India's aerospace resilience. HAL and DRDO must expedite fixes to reclaim TEJAS's starring role in future demos, ensuring the TEJAS transitions from promise to mainstay in IAF's 42-squadron vision by 2035.





ET News







