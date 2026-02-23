



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have achieved a major breakthrough by eliminating the last remnants of a notorious Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module known as the "Israel Group" in Kishtwar district.





This operation, spanning 18 months, culminated in the neutralisation of three hardcore terrorists, including their commander Saifullah, during an encounter on Sunday.





Inspector General of Police (Jammu Zone), Bhim Sen Tuti, confirmed that the seven-member group infiltrated Indian territory in April 2024. Over the ensuing period, security forces engaged them in 17 separate operations, systematically dismantling the module.





Tuti described the "Israel Group" as a particularly dangerous outfit that had inflicted heavy casualties on both security personnel and civilians. Acting on precise intelligence, troops cornered the final trio in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar, bringing the long pursuit to a decisive end.





Major General A P S Bal, General Officer Commanding of Counter-Insurgency Force Delta, emphasised the relentless nature of the campaign. He noted that three members were eliminated as early as April 2025, leaving Saifullah, Adil, and two others on the run.





The decisive phase began with Operation Trashi-I, launched on 14 January in the Chhatroo sector by CIF Delta troops under White Knight Corps. Initial contact occurred on 18 January, leading to the destruction of a well-stocked terrorist hideout.





Further pursuit resulted in the elimination of Adil on 4 February. The final showdown unfolded on 22 February at around 11 am, after forces cordoned off steep mountain slopes overnight.





No security personnel were harmed in the operation, despite the challenging terrain, harsh weather, and risks from rain, snowfall, and landslides. Tactical precision shone through with real-time drone surveillance, night-vision gear, and rapid reinforcement, including special forces insertions.





A highlight was the bravery of Army-trained German Shepherd dog Tyson, who led the charge into a terrorist "Dhok" (Hut) and sustained a bullet injury. The elite canine was promptly airlifted for treatment and is now stable.





Searches yielded war-like stores, including three AK-47 rifles. Operations spanned both Udhampur and Kishtwar sectors, showcasing coordinated efforts across the area of responsibility.





Major General Bal issued a stark warning to anti-national elements: they would be hunted down regardless of location or guise. He credited months of intelligence-driven work by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for the success.





Seamless inter-agency collaboration proved vital in rugged, confined spaces. Troops managed fatigue through rotations, maintaining reserves for air-drops or gruelling foot marches lasting six to eight hours.





Tuti vowed intensified action against terror supporters, promising swift measures against those providing shelter. He revealed only three local terrorists remain active in Kishtwar, long-standing figures from over two decades ago, with recent recruits all neutralised.





Public support has been pivotal, with most intelligence stemming from civilians. Tuti affirmed that society rejects terrorists, enabling such victories and thwarting their designs.





Both officers reiterated that the anti-terror campaign persists unabated. More operations loom, aimed at eradicating the entire network.





PTI







