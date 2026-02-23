



Major General APS Bal, General Officer Commanding of the Counter-Insurgency Force Delta, hailed Operation Trashi-I as a triumph of perseverance, meticulous planning, and seamless inter-agency coordination during a press conference in Kishtwar.





He described the operation as a model of clarity of thought and vision, underscoring the relentless efforts over months by Indian security forces and agencies combating terror.





The success stemmed from flawless collaboration across levels, from ground troops to co-commanders, Additional Director Generals, Inspectors General, the Director General of Police, and the Army Commander.





Major General Bal emphasised that every participant contributed decisively to the outcome, highlighting the integrated approach that turned the mission into a resounding victory.





A critical support system sustained the terrorists' hideouts, with infrastructure and supplies ferried from local markets, which would have been impossible without local assistance.





He noted that Jammu and Kashmir Police possess detailed intelligence on these enablers and stand ready to act, though he refrained from naming individuals.





The operation unfolded in a calm, composed, collective, and collaborative fashion, achieving its objectives without casualties to troops—save for the brave sniffer dog Tyson, who initiated the detection.





This canine hero's role exemplified the "from dog to drone" integrated strategy that propelled the mission forward.





Operation Trashi-I formed part of broader high-altitude joint efforts spanning 326 days in the harsh Kishtwar terrain, marked by cold, wet, and freezing conditions.





Troops from the White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force pursued terrorists relentlessly, navigating daunting landscapes amid multiple contacts.





A robust intelligence grid, woven by civil and military agencies, enabled the tracking and ultimate elimination of all seven dreaded terrorists in Chatroo, Kishtwar, including key figure Saifullah and his associates.





Advanced technology played a pivotal role, with FPV drones, satellite imagery, Remotely Piloted Aircraft, UAVs, and sophisticated communication systems providing continuous support.





The White Knight Corps detailed these efforts in an X post, praising the unyielding resolve, courage, and valour of the forces and intelligence operatives.





In the wider Jammu region, counter-terror operations yielded six Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists neutralised in February alone, including one in Udhampur and another in Kishtwar.





Notably, the last 20 days saw six eliminations, with two on 4 February—one in Jophar Forest under Operation KIYA in Basantgarh, and another in Dichhar under Trashi-I.





Three more fell the previous Sunday during intensified cordon and search operations in Kishtwar, under the same Trashi-I banner. These strikes delivered a severe blow to the terror infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, disrupting Jaish-e-Mohammed networks entrenched in the region.





Major General Bal affirmed that such operations will persist, vowing to neutralise any terrorists entering their area, signalling an unrelenting campaign.





The mission's blend of human tenacity, animal bravery, technological edge, and inter-force synergy sets a benchmark for future counter-insurgency endeavours in challenging terrains.





ANI







