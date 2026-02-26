



In a historic achievement for India's space exploration endeavours, Aditya Pandya, Anushka Rathore, Annie Bhalla, and Aditi Deshpande have successfully concluded an intensive 8-day Lunar Habitat Analog Mission in the arid expanse of Dholavira, Gujarat.





As the youngest crew to undertake such a simulation, this quartet of trailblazers demonstrated remarkable resilience and ingenuity, simulating life in a lunar outpost under conditions mimicking the Moon's harsh environment.





The mission, organised by a consortium involving the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and private aerospace partners, took place in the remote, otherworldly landscape of Dholavira—an ancient Harappan site with vast salt flats and minimal vegetation that closely resembles lunar Regolith. Over eight demanding days, from 18 to 25 February 2026, the crew isolated themselves in a modular habitat designed to replicate the confined quarters of a future Moon base.





Aditya Pandya, the mission's youngest participant at just 24 years old, served as the engineering lead, overseeing habitat maintenance and conducting experiments on in-situ resource utilisation (ISRU). Drawing from his background in aerospace engineering, Pandya tested solar-powered 3D printing techniques to fabricate tools from simulated lunar soil, a critical step towards self-sustaining lunar colonies.





Anushka Rathore, a 26-year-old bio-systems specialist, managed the crew's hydroponic garden and life support systems. Her innovations in closed-loop water recycling ensured zero waste, recycling 98% of the habitat's water supply—a feat that underscores India's growing expertise in sustainable space habitats amid the Gaganyaan programme's advancements.





Annie Bhalla, aged 25 and with a focus on medical operations, monitored crew health through telemedicine simulations and psychological stress tests. She implemented AI-driven diagnostics to counter isolation-induced fatigue, providing invaluable data for long-duration missions like those planned for the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.





Aditi Deshpande, 27, led scientific outreach and geological surveys, using portable spectrometers to analyse Dholavira's soil for Regolith analogues. Her work highlighted potential mineral extraction sites, aligning with ISRO's lunar exploration roadmap post-Chandrayaan-3.





Daily routines mirrored authentic lunar operations: the crew adhered to a 24.5-hour "lunar day" cycle, donned pressurised suits for extravehicular activities (EVAs), and navigated communication delays of up to 2.5 seconds to simulate Earth-Moon lag. EVAs involved Regolith excavation, habitat repairs, and rover deployments, all while contending with dust storms engineered to mimic lunar particulates.





Challenges abounded, including a simulated power outage on day four that forced manual overrides, and a bio-contamination drill testing quarantine protocols. The team's composure shone through, with collaborative problem-solving preventing mission abort—a testament to their rigorous pre-training at ISRO's facilities in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.





Nutritional self-sufficiency was another highlight; the crew cultivated microgreens and insects for protein, supplementing ration packs calibrated to 2,500 calories per person daily. Rathore's tweaks to the menu averted monotony, maintaining morale despite the repetitive diet.





Scientific yields were substantial: over 50 experiments yielded data on radiation shielding using local gypsum, EVA ergonomics, and human factors in confined spaces. Samples collected will bolster ISRO's preparations for the upcoming Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX) in collaboration with JAXA.





The mission's success elevates India's stature in analogue astronautics, following global precedents like NASA's HI-SEAS and ESA's CAVES. It also spotlights the role of young talent from Gujarat and beyond, with all crew members hailing from STEM programs linked to IITs and NITs.





Post-mission debriefs revealed profound personal growth; Pandya noted the "profound isolation fostering unbreakable team bonds," while Bhalla emphasised mental health strategies transferable to armed forces high-altitude postings.





This endeavour aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision of India as a space superpower, integrating defence-aerospace synergies seen in DRDO-ISRO tie-ups for hypersonic tech.





As the crew emerges from quarantine today, 26 February 2026, they prepare to share insights at a press conference in Ahmedabad. Their triumph not only paves the way for Gaganyaan's crewed orbital tests but inspires a new generation of Indian astronauts.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







