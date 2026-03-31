



Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman is preparing for a significant diplomatic engagement in New Delhi on 7 April, where he will meet with senior Indian officials including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.





His visit comes at a time when Dhaka is reassessing its energy security and water-sharing arrangements with India, making the discussions particularly strategic, reported Daily-Sun of Bangladesh.





Reports suggest that the Ganges water-sharing treaty, signed in 1996 and now approaching its expiry, will be a central topic. Both countries have recently undertaken hydrological and technical evaluations to assess the treaty’s future viability.





Indian officials have emphasised that climate change impacts on water flow and the involvement of the West Bengal state government will be critical in shaping any new agreement. The treaty’s renewal is therefore not only a bilateral matter but also one requiring domestic consensus within India.





Energy cooperation is expected to feature prominently in the talks. Bangladesh, traditionally reliant on fuel imports from the Middle East, has faced supply disruptions due to ongoing conflicts in that region. As a result, Dhaka is considering increasing imports from India, particularly diesel.





Dr Khalilur is likely to raise this issue with Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, alongside his meetings with Jaishankar and Doval. Indian sources have also indicated that he will meet Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on 8 April, underscoring the breadth of the agenda.





The visit carries added diplomatic weight as it will be the first by a Bangladeshi minister since the formation of the government under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. It also precedes Dr Khalilur’s attendance at the Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius, highlighting Bangladesh’s broader regional engagement. Furthermore, Dhaka has nominated Dr Khalilur for the presidency of the United Nations General Assembly for the 2026–2027 term, and he may seek India’s support for this candidacy during his meetings.





The convergence of water security, energy cooperation, and multilateral diplomacy makes this visit a pivotal moment in Bangladesh–India relations. Both sides will be keen to balance immediate practical needs with longer-term strategic considerations, ensuring that the outcomes reinforce stability and cooperation in the region.





Bangladesh Media



