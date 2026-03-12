



China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is undergoing a transformative shift towards an all-nuclear submarine fleet, as revealed by the US Navy's intelligence chief. This development signals a profound evolution in Beijing's maritime posture across the Indo-Pacific, elevating its undersea capabilities from regional defence to global power projection.





The intelligence assessment underscores that the PLAN is phasing out its conventional diesel-electric submarines in favour of nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) and ballistic missile submarines (SSBs). This pivot addresses longstanding limitations in endurance and stealth, enabling sustained operations far beyond China's coastal waters.





For India, this change carries immediate strategic implications in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Historically, China's diesel submarines faced severe endurance constraints, restricting their deployments to short-range patrols near the Malacca Strait or Andaman Sea. Nuclear propulsion eliminates this barrier, permitting persistent undersea presence across the vast IOR.





The IOR, encompassing critical sea lanes that carry over 80 per cent of China's oil imports, now becomes a contested domain. Chinese SSNs could loiter indefinitely near chokepoints like the Strait of Malacca, Lombok Strait, and Sunda Strait, threatening India's maritime trade routes and energy security.





India's current submarine fleet, dominated by six Scorpene-class diesel-electric boats and legacy Kilo-class vessels, lacks the endurance to match this threat.





India's indigenous SSN program, under Project 75-Alpha, aims to deliver six nuclear-powered attack submarines by the early 2030s. Spearheaded by the Secretariat for Industrial Approvals (SIA) and involving the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for miniaturised nuclear reactors, the project promises 45 MW pressurised water reactors enabling submerged speeds exceeding 30 knots.





Yet, delays plague the program. Land trials of the reactor core remain incomplete, with full-scale prototyping pushed to 2027. Construction of the first SSN at the Shipbuilding Centre in Visakhapatnam hinges on timely funding and private sector integration, including Larsen & Toubro and Tata Advanced Systems.





To maintain regional balance, India must accelerate this effort. Prioritising SSNs would grant persistent deterrence, enabling shadowing of Chinese carrier groups, protection of Andaman and Nicobar assets, and dominance in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) across the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.





Beyond hardware, doctrinal shifts are essential. The Indian Navy should expand its ASW envelope through P-8I Poseidon aircraft, MQ-9B drones, and indigenous platforms like the TEJAS Navy for maritime surveillance. Integration with the Quad's maritime domain awareness initiatives could provide real-time intelligence on PLAN movements.





Geopolitically, China's nuclear submarine surge strains the regional power equilibrium. With SSBNs like the Type-096 entering service, Beijing gains a survivable second-strike capability, potentially emboldening aggression in the South China Sea and beyond, spilling into India's sphere.





India's response must blend indigenous innovation with strategic partnerships. Collaborations under AUKUS Pillar II for SSN technology transfer, or enhanced MTCR-compliant deals with France for Scorpene upgrades, could bridge capability gaps. Domestic steel production for pressure hulls, advanced sonar from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and AI-driven combat systems from DRDO are critical enablers.





Failure to match China's undersea persistence risks ceding the IOR initiative. Diesel submarines, however quiet, cannot sustain long-duration missions against nuclear foes. India's SSN program thus emerges as a non-negotiable imperative for safeguarding sovereignty and sea lines of communication.





In the broader Indo-Pacific chessboard, a robust Indian SSN fleet would deter PLAN adventurism, reassure partners like Vietnam and Indonesia, and affirm New Delhi's role as a net security provider. Urgent political will, budgetary allocation upwards of ₹50,000 crore, and seamless civil-military integration are paramount.





This maritime arms race demands vigilance. As China's nuclear undersea armada reshapes dynamics, India's prioritisation of its SSN ambitions will define the balance of power in the IOR for decades.





Agencies







