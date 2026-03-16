



France has voiced alarm over the swift depletion of air-to-air missiles amid intense operations against Iranian drones in the Middle East. Rafale fighters, deployed to shield the United Arab Emirates, are consuming MBDA MICA missiles at an unprecedented rate, reported European web portal Defense Industry.





A report in the French newspaper La Tribune highlights how this high operational tempo has strained existing stockpiles.





The French Air and Space Force has maintained a presence at Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi since 2016, under a defence pact with the UAE. This contingent typically comprises six Rafale jets. Following the conflict's escalation on 28 February, the UAE requested reinforcements, prompting the dispatch of six more aircraft from Escadron de Chasse 1/7 “Provence” on 4 March.





These Rafales have notched up dozens of interceptions against Iranian drones and cruise missiles in recent weeks. The MICA missile, a cornerstone of the Rafale's armament, has proven highly effective in these engagements. Its versatility in both infrared and active radar-guided variants has enabled precise takedowns even in cluttered airspace.





Yet this success has unmasked a critical logistical vulnerability. Pre-existing MICA stocks are dwindling rapidly due to the relentless pace of sorties. Compounding the issue are production shortfalls: deliveries from MBDA's Selles-Saint-Denis facility lag nearly two years behind schedule, stemming from limited prior procurement and manufacturing bottlenecks.





In response, Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu has called an urgent crisis meeting for 17 March. Attendees will include top brass from the General Staff, the Directorate General of Armaments, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, and MBDA executives. The agenda centres on ramping up missile output to avert a stockpile crisis.





Officials aim to jolt MBDA into faster production and deliveries. However, doubts linger over whether this alone can sustain prolonged operations. France may need to pivot to interim solutions to preserve air defence posture amid ongoing threats.





One such stopgap involves resurrecting the R550 Magic 2, a short-range missile phased out of French service in 2020. Surplus stocks were not fully decommissioned and could be repurposed for Rafale integration. Ukraine already employs them on French-supplied Mirage 2000-5Fs against Russian Shahed drones, though at a modest consumption rate.





The Magic 2's export legacy offers further avenues. Greece still arms its Mirage 2000s with it, while Morocco deploys them on Mirage F1s. Romania retired MiG-21 LanceRs carrying the missile in 2023, potentially leaving dormant reserves. South American nations like Peru and Brazil may hold compatible stockpiles from past acquisitions.





Looking ahead, France is eyeing purpose-built countermeasures for drone swarms. The forthcoming Rafale F5 standard, unveiled at the Paris Air Show in June 2025, promises multi-tube pods with 68 mm guided rockets optimised for low-cost UAV threats. Service entry is slated for around 2035, but current pressures could hasten deployment.





This episode underscores broader challenges in modern air warfare, where cheap drones force high-end fighters to expend expensive munitions. It mirrors trends seen in Ukraine and the Red Sea, prompting NATO allies to rethink attrition economics. For France, balancing immediate resupply with long-term innovation will test its defence industrial base.





The UAE operations also highlight the value of forward basing. Al Dhafra's proximity enables rapid response times, but sustained intensity demands robust logistics chains. As Iranian drone tactics evolve—incorporating decoys and saturation attacks—Rafale pilots must adapt tactics to conserve missiles without compromising coverage.





MBDA, meanwhile, faces scrutiny over MICA production ramps. The missile's dual-role capability (air-to-air and air-to-surface) makes it indispensable, yet scaling output requires raw materials, skilled labour, and supply chain tweaks. French lawmakers may push for emergency funding in upcoming budgets.





Internationally, this could spur collaboration. India, a major Rafale operator with its own MICA inventory, might share insights on drone defence from border skirmishes. Similarly, Egypt and Qatar, fellow users, could inform stock management strategies.





The crisis may catalyse a missile revolution. Lightweight rockets and directed-energy weapons loom on the horizon, promising cost-effective drone intercepts. Until then, France walks a tightrope, juggling legacy assets and accelerated procurement to keep the skies clear.





Defense Industry







