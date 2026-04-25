



India’s efforts to strengthen the endurance and stealth of its submarine fleet have taken a significant step forward with the flagging-off of a first-of-its-kind simulated Liquid Oxygen (LOX) storage module for the indigenous Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system, reported INOXCVA on its Instagram handle.





The milestone was achieved on Thursday when INOX India Ltd (INOXCVA) formally dispatched the module, designed to support the Indian Navy’s push for longer underwater operations without surfacing.





The module was developed at INOXCVA’s Kalol facility in Panchmahal district and will undergo Factory Acceptance Tests as part of the AIP program led by the Naval Material Research Laboratory (NMRL), a key Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory based in Ambernath, Maharashtra.





The cryogenic LOX storage tank is engineered to store oxygen in liquid form at extremely low temperatures, meeting stringent standards of safety, purity, and reliability required for defence applications. Its role is crucial in enabling submarines to remain submerged for extended durations, thereby enhancing stealth and survivability.





Illustrative

The module was flagged off by NMRL Director Dr Suman Roy Choudhury and INOXCVA CEO Deepak Acharya. INOXCVA’s contribution to the strategic program includes design, engineering, fabrication, and testing of the specialised tank.





Acharya emphasised that the achievement reflects the company’s commitment to delivering high-precision, mission-critical systems that uphold the highest standards of safety, reliability, and engineering excellence.





He noted that the AIP programme represents a critical advancement in enhancing the endurance and stealth of India’s submarines, and expressed pride in supporting it with INOXCVA’s specialised cryogenic expertise.





The AIP project is widely regarded as a key step towards enhancing the operational capabilities of India’s conventional submarine fleet. By integrating advanced cryogenic storage technology into the AIP system, the Indian Navy is expected to gain a decisive edge in underwater endurance, stealth, and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region.





INOXCVA Media Release







