



Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy have successfully conducted the maiden salvo launch of Naval Anti-ship Missile-Short Range (NASM-SR) from the Navy’s helicopter platform off the coast of Bay of Bengal in Odisha.

During the trial, two missiles were launched in quick succession from the same helicopter, making it the first salvo launch of an advanced air-launched anti-ship missile system, announced PIB.



This marked the first time that two missiles were launched in quick succession from the same helicopter, demonstrating the salvo launch capability of this advanced air-launched anti-ship missile system.





The trial achieved all its objectives, with data captured through radar, electro-optical systems and telemetry confirming the success. In addition to proving salvo launch capability, the missiles demonstrated precision waterline hit capability. Senior scientists from DRDO, representatives from the Indian Navy and Air Force, as well as Development-cum-Production Partners, were present to witness the event.





The NASM-SR missile is powered by a solid propulsion booster and a long-burn sustainer. It incorporates several critical subsystems developed indigenously, including a seeker, integrated avionics module, fibre-optic gyroscope-based Inertial Navigation System, radio-altimeter, advanced control and guidance algorithms, a high-bandwidth two-way data link, and jet-vane control. These technologies were developed by different DRDO laboratories and Indian industries, highlighting the collaborative nature of the project.





The missile system was developed by the Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad, working in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories such as the Defence Research and Development Laboratory in Hyderabad, the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory in Pune, the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh, and the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur.





Indian industries and start-ups have also played a significant role in the development process, underscoring the growing ecosystem of indigenous defence innovation.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Navy, the Indian Air Force and industry partners for the achievement. He emphasised that the development of this missile would significantly enhance the capabilities of the defence forces, marking another step forward in India’s drive towards self-reliance in advanced defence technologies.





PIB







