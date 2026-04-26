



India has reportedly signed a deal to acquire Russian missiles designed to target support aircraft, as its rivals Pakistan and China continue to integrate their aerial weapons systems.





Russia has cleared the export of around 300 R-37M ultra-long-range air-to-air missiles in a deal worth approximately US$1.2 billion, according to media reports.





Deliveries could begin within 12 to 18 months, while India’s indigenous ASTRA MK-2 and MK-3 missiles are expected to become operational around the same period, SCMP reported





The R-37M is among the longest-range air-to-air missiles, with an operational reach of 300–400 kilometres. It is intended to strike airborne early-warning and tanker aircraft, travelling at six times the speed of sound.





The missile is designed for launch from Russian Su-30MKI fighters, which form a core element of the Indian Air Force. Analysts suggest the weapon could provide India with a significant operational edge, particularly in targeting high-value assets rather than engaging in close-range dogfights.





Russia has used the R-37M extensively in Ukraine, where its range and hypersonic speed make interception difficult. In South Asia, the missile shifts the focus from fighter-versus-fighter engagements to broader networks, acting as a force multiplier during short, high-intensity conflicts if integrated with the right radars, sensors, and aircraft.





This capability is especially relevant after last May’s brief war over Kashmir, in which an Indian jet was shot down by a Chinese-made J-10C fighter operated by Pakistan.





Pakistan is the only known operator of the J-10C outside China, having ordered 36 aircraft in 2020 along with 250 PL-15E missiles. Reports suggest 20 of the fighters are already in service, and Pakistan has also signed a deal to acquire China’s KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft.





Analysts argue that India’s acquisition of the R-37M could act as an important counterweight to Pakistan’s growing reliance on Chinese systems. By extending engagement envelopes, the missile may force Pakistan to push critical aircraft farther from the front line, reducing operational efficiency.





Against the backdrop of the China–India border dispute, the acquisition signals India’s intent to strengthen long-range air denial capabilities on two fronts. However, experts caution that missile range alone does not determine outcomes. India’s real advantage will come from integrating the R-37M into a wider network of systems.





While the missile addresses vulnerabilities exposed in last year’s conflict, Pakistan’s reliance on Chinese platforms has given it information superiority. This means Pakistan will need to rebalance its air doctrine, as the costs and risks of operating enabler aircraft have increased.





Looking ahead, Pakistan is expected to acquire more advanced Chinese missiles and fighters, which could offset India’s gains.





As such, the R-37M is best considered a stabiliser rather than a decisive escalatory weapon. It enhances India’s deterrence and complicates adversary planning, but its true impact will depend on how effectively it is integrated into India’s broader air combat architecture.





SCMP







