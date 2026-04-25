



The Defence Research and Development Organisation marked a significant milestone at Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra with the ceremonial flag off of its Advanced Armoured Platform.





The event was presided over by DRDO Chairman, Samir V Kamat, who formally launched the Vikram VT-21 series. This new generation of armoured vehicles, both tracked and wheeled, represents a major step forward in India’s indigenous defence capabilities.





The Vikram VT-21 platforms are designed to strengthen the operational readiness of the armed forces by providing enhanced mobility, protection, and firepower across diverse terrains. Their induction signals the beginning of a new phase in mechanised warfare for India, combining advanced engineering with battlefield adaptability.





The ceremony underscored the importance of self-reliance in defence technology, aligning with the broader vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





The flag off not only marked the induction of these vehicles into service but also highlighted DRDO’s continuing role in equipping the armed forces with cutting-edge systems. The presence of the organisation’s leadership at the event reinforced the strategic significance of the Vikram VT-21 and its role in modernising India’s armoured corps.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







