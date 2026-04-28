Russia's Mi-26 is the largest & most powerful helicopter ever built, capable of lifting upto 20 tons





The Ministry of Defence has moved decisively with the issuance of a Request for Information to damp lease three Ultra Heavy Lift Helicopters for the Indian Air Force.





This marks a significant step in bolstering aerial logistics and strategic lift capability, with the specifications pointing to an exceptionally demanding requirement.





The RFI stipulates a payload capacity of 20,000 kilograms, a figure that places the competition squarely between the world’s most powerful rotorcraft, notably the Boeing CH-47 Chinook and the Russian Mil Mi-26.





Both platforms have long histories of heavy lift operations, but the Indian requirement sets the bar higher with stringent availability and delivery timelines.





The operational availability target of 95 per cent underscores the Ministry’s intent to secure a platform that can be relied upon in critical missions without extended downtime. This is a demanding benchmark in the heavy lift category, where maintenance cycles and operational stresses are considerable.





The helicopters must also achieve a maximum cruise speed exceeding 230 kilometres per hour, ensuring rapid deployment across India’s diverse terrain, from high-altitude forward bases to coastal regions.





The troop-carrying capacity is equally ambitious, with the requirement for 45 or more personnel, or alternatively 20 stretchers, highlighting the dual role of these machines in both combat and humanitarian operations.





The delivery timeline is particularly aggressive, with the RFI specifying that the helicopters must be inducted within three to six months of contract signing. This reflects the urgency of the requirement and the Ministry’s determination to plug capability gaps swiftly.





Such a timeline will test the readiness of manufacturers and leasing agencies to provide airframes that are not only available but also mission-ready, complete with necessary certifications and support infrastructure.





The race between the Chinook and Mi-26 is therefore not merely about technical superiority but also about logistical agility and the ability to meet India’s pressing operational deadlines.





The Chinook, already in service with the Indian Air Force, offers proven interoperability and established support channels, while the Mi-26 brings unmatched payload capacity and a legacy of ultra-heavy lift operations.





The choice will hinge on balancing payload, speed, availability, and delivery readiness against India’s strategic imperatives. With the RFI now public, the coming months will reveal which platform can rise to meet the demanding specifications and secure a place in India’s aerial fleet.





Agencies







