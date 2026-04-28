



India’s defence establishment is moving closer to finalising a theatre command model that will introduce a rotational system for the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), assign limited operational roles to Service Chiefs, and appoint three-star officers as theatre commanders with an emphasis on institution-building.





The arrangement is designed to balance continuity with gradual reform, ensuring that existing command structures are not disrupted during the transition.





Sources have indicated that the Vice Chief of Defence Staff will serve as the principal operational authority, with theatre commanders reporting to this office.





In the initial years, the role may be held by a single service, with the Army pressing its case on the grounds that India’s primary security challenges remain land-centric and that it is the largest of the three services.





The CDS post is expected to rotate among the Army, Navy and Air Force. While both incumbents so far have been from the Army, officials have stressed that the rotational principle will guide future appointments, even if not strictly sequential. This marks a departure from earlier assumptions of Army dominance in the role.





In another significant shift, the first set of theatre commanders will likely be three-star officers rather than four-star officers. Their immediate mandate will be to establish protocols, command chains and organisational structures for integrated functioning rather than exercise operational control.





During this phase, existing single-service commands will not formally report to theatre commanders but will keep them informed of operational and administrative correspondence, allowing a gradual transition.





Each theatre headquarters will be tri-service in composition. Deputies, whether designated as Deputy Theatre Commanders or Chiefs of Staff, will come from a different service than that of the commander. The final nomenclature is still under discussion, reflecting differences in expectations of roles and responsibilities.





The Western Theatre, based in Jaipur and focused on Pakistan, will be headed by an Air Force officer. The Northern Theatre, based in Lucknow and focused on China, will be commanded by an Army officer.





The Maritime Theatre, headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram, will be led by a Navy officer. Appointments will be staggered and aligned with routine postings rather than introduced through a disruptive overhaul.





Officials have clarified that there will be no immediate operational changes once the theatre commands are announced.





The initial focus will be administrative, with theatre commanders supported by deputies from other services to ensure joint representation. Operational hierarchies within each theatre will also include elements from all three services.





Appointments will be made as officers rotate out under normal circumstances, avoiding abrupt restructuring. A major sticking point had been the division of limited air assets, but consensus has now been reached.





Air Headquarters will retain control of strategic assets such as refuelers, transport aircraft, airborne early warning and control platforms, electronic intelligence aircraft, and future space assets.





Unlike the original plan, Service Chiefs are expected to retain some operational role, albeit limited. The earlier proposal had confined them strictly to raise, train and sustain functions, but the revised model acknowledges the need for their continued involvement in operational matters.





This phased approach reflects a compromise between the urgency of integration and the realities of service-specific concerns, particularly over air power distribution. The model seeks to build institutional foundations before shifting to full operational command, ensuring that Theaterisation evolves without destabilising current structures.





Agencies







