



The Indian Army's Air Defence Brigade, operating under Southern Command, has executed a high-intensity live firing exercise at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer. This drill targeted the precise aerial threats that have proven devastating in the US-Iran war: small autonomous drones deployed in coordinated swarm formations, according to a TOI video report.





These Iranian tactics have exposed vulnerabilities in even the most advanced air defence networks. Cheap, mass-produced drones overwhelm expensive interceptors, draining stockpiles and breaching layered defences through sheer numbers and asymmetric cost dynamics.





The Pokhran exercise transcended standard live-fire routines. Troops simulated real-world combat by engaging multiple target types simultaneously, emphasising seamless integration across surveillance, detection, and engagement systems.





Response times between air defence elements underwent rigorous testing. Command-and-control coordination ensured that isolated components functioned as a unified whole, mirroring the fluid demands of modern battlefields.





Drawing direct lessons from the Iran conflict, the Indian Army has formally designated this arena as the "emerging aerial battlespace." This acknowledges how low-cost drone swarms challenge high-end defences, as seen in repeated breaches against American and allied forces.





Advanced systems like the Akash surface-to-air missile and indigenous Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles (QRSAM) formed the backbone of the drill. These were pitted against simulated swarms mimicking Iran's Shahed-136 loitering munitions, known for their saturation attacks.





Troops practised layered defence protocols, starting with early-warning radars for detection, followed by electronic warfare jammers to disrupt drone communications, and culminating in kinetic intercepts.





The exercise highlighted the cost-imbalance problem: a single drone might cost mere thousands, yet demand interceptors priced in millions. Solutions tested included directed-energy weapons prototypes and cost-effective gun-based systems to even the odds.





Integration with Army Aviation assets played a key role. Unmanned aerial vehicles provided real-time battlefield surveillance, feeding data into the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) for rapid decision-making.





Night operations added realism, with low-light engagements against stealthy micro-drones. This addressed Iran's nocturnal swarm tactics, which have evaded visual detection in the Middle East.





Post-exercise debriefs focused on data analytics. Sensors captured every intercept trajectory, enabling AI-driven refinements to predict swarm behaviours and optimise munition allocation.





The drill's success rate exceeded 90 per cent against simulated 50-drone swarms, a marked improvement over legacy systems. This validates India's push towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in air defence, reducing reliance on imports.





Strong implications extend to India's strategic neighbourhood. With China and Pakistan advancing drone capabilities—evident in recent border skirmishes—these drills bolster deterrence along the LAC and LoC.





Future iterations will incorporate hypersonic threats and cognitive electronic warfare, ensuring the Army stays ahead of peer adversaries. Collaborative trials with the Indian Air Force and Navy are planned to synchronise tri-service responses.





This Pokhran exercise signals a doctrinal shift. The Indian Army is not merely reacting to Iran's playbook but proactively reshaping its air defence matrix for the drone-saturated wars of tomorrow.





TOI







