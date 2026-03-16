



The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, commercially known as NavIC, has encountered a significant technical hurdle following the failure of an essential on-board component. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed that the last functional atomic clock on the IRNSS-1F satellite has ceased operation.





This malfunction occurred shortly after the spacecraft reached a major milestone, having successfully completed its intended ten-year design life on 10 March 2026.





Despite the loss of its precision timing capabilities, the satellite has not been rendered entirely obsolete. According to official sources within the Department of Space, the craft will remain in its designated orbit to support a variety of societal applications.





While it can no longer contribute to high-accuracy positioning, it will continue to provide one-way broadcast messaging services, ensuring that the asset still offers some utility to the nation's infrastructure.





The timing of the failure is particularly notable, occurring on 13 March 2026, a mere three days after the satellite celebrated a decade in space. Launched in March 2016, IRNSS-1F was a core component of India’s indigenous effort to achieve navigational autonomy.





Atomic clocks are the heartbeat of such systems, as even a microscopic discrepancy in time measurement can lead to positioning errors spanning hundreds of kilometres, making them indispensable for reliable data.





The NavIC program was originally conceived in the aftermath of the 1999 Kargil War, born from a strategic necessity when Indian defence forces were denied access to American GPS data in a conflict zone.





Since the first launch in July 2013, ISRO has deployed a total of eleven satellites to build this independent network. However, the journey has been fraught with technical challenges, primarily involving imported atomic clocks and complex orbital complications.





With this latest failure, the tally of non-functional or degraded satellites in the constellation has risen to six. This leaves the burden of providing Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) services to the remaining operational fleet, which currently includes IRNSS-1B, IRNSS-1L, and the more recent IRNSS-1J (NVS-01).





The reliability of this system is vital for critical sectors, including the military and the Indian Railways, where approximately 12,000 trains rely on GNSS constellations for real-time tracking.





The project, which represents an investment of roughly £220 million (₹2,250 crore), continues to be a cornerstone of India’s technological self-reliance. While the loss of IRNSS-1F’s primary function is a setback, the transition of the satellite into a messaging-only role highlights ISRO's commitment to squeezing every bit of value from its orbital assets even after their primary missions conclude.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







