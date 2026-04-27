



India’s top military leadership has underlined the urgency of expanding the country’s satellite presence, stressing that space is no longer simply an enabler but a decisive domain in future warfare.





Speaking at the DefSpace Symposium 2026, organised by the Indian Space Association, senior commanders emphasised that India cannot depend on a single entity such as ISRO to meet the demands of modern conflict.





Instead, they called for a broader mobilisation of private industry, start-ups, and technology innovators to strengthen the nation’s defence and space ecosystems.





Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan stated that future space capability will not be built by government agencies alone. He argued that space must be treated as a continuous operational asset rather than a programme, and that strategic partnerships must be pursued without compromising strategic autonomy.





He outlined the need for a resilient space architecture that is artificial intelligence-enabled, quantum secure, cyber hardened, rapidly replenishable, and unquestionably sovereign. Anything less, he warned, would leave India in a reactive posture.





DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat reinforced this view, describing space as a domain that will determine the outcome of future battles.





He highlighted the importance of collaboration to meet the challenges ahead, noting that while some technologies can be sourced externally, sovereign capabilities are essential in critical areas. He stressed that DRDO is focusing on these domains, but success will only be possible through a whole-of-nation approach.





Lt. Gen. Zubin A. Minwalla, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations), added that India’s new path must be defined by speed, agility, and intelligent integration of private industry.





He cautioned that reliance on a sole agency is suboptimal, and that the country must embrace a diversified and dynamic model to build credible space power.





Together, these voices reflect a clear shift in India’s strategic thinking: space is no longer peripheral but central to national defence, and its future strength will depend on collective effort across government, industry, and academia.





Agencies







