The NOTAM range suggests a possible launch of DRDO's Hypersonic Glide Vehicle





The Indian government has officially issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) regarding a projected missile test within the Bay of Bengal, situated off the coast of Odisha. This specific advisory establishes a no-fly zone that spans a substantial range of approximately 1,550 kilometres, or roughly 837 nautical miles.





The designated period for this strategic activity is scheduled to take place between the 12th and 14th of April 2026.





Operations are expected to originate from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) located on Abdul Kalam Island. This site is a cornerstone of India’s defence infrastructure, traditionally serving as the launch point for the nation's most sophisticated ballistic and cruise missile technologies.









The choice of location and the expansive range indicated suggest a test of significant technical scale.





This latest development follows a pattern of frequent and high-profile missile trials conducted by India in recent months.





The recurring declaration of long-range no-fly zones in the Bay of Bengal highlights an intensified period of strategic development. Such notices are vital safety protocols, ensuring that civilian and commercial aviation remains clear of potential flight corridors during high-velocity launches.





The specific geometry and distance of the hazard area outlined in the NOTAM are often indicative of advanced hardware. Experts suggest the parameters align with the testing of the Agni series of strategic missiles or potentially the next generation of hypersonic glide vehicles.





These systems require vast maritime stretches to validate their long-range precision and re-entry capabilities.





By securing this airspace for the mid-April window, India continues to signal its evolving maritime and aerial strike capabilities. The April 12–14 timeframe remains a critical period for monitoring, as it represents a continuation of a broader series of tests aimed at bolstering the country's independent deterrent and technological sovereignty.





@detresfa_





