



The Indian Air Force is currently spearheading the development and deployment of sophisticated Artificial Intelligence-based Open-Source Intelligence analysis and monitoring systems. This proactive measure is designed to identify and neutralise online misinformation, disinformation, and evolving cyber threats that pose a risk to national stability.





By integrating these technologies, the IAF aims to reinforce a comprehensive strategy for securing both India’s sovereign airspace and its critical military operations within an increasingly complex digital landscape.





A primary driver for this initiative is the urgent need to combat digital warfare, specifically anti-India propaganda and orchestrated misinformation campaigns. The urgency of this mission was underscored by the rise of AI-generated deepfakes and manipulated digital content encountered during heightened military tensions in mid-2025.





These tools allow the IAF to parse through vast amounts of data to protect the cognitive domain of its personnel and the general public from hostile influence operations.





Central to these advancements is the IAF’s dedicated AI Centre of Excellence, which operates under the UDAAN umbrella, an acronym for Unit for Digitisation, Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Application Networking.





This specialised hub is tasked with managing large-scale Big Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing. Through UDAAN, the air force is transforming raw information into actionable intelligence with unprecedented speed and accuracy.





The development of these capabilities is not a solitary effort but a collaborative venture involving the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Together, they are refining tools for intelligence processing that can automatically extract concise summaries from various intelligence inputs. These systems utilize deep learning techniques to synthesise data from a multitude of formats, ensuring that decision-makers are not overwhelmed by the volume of incoming reports.





Among the system's key functional capabilities is robust threat monitoring conducted within the IAF’s own captive networks to prevent internal breaches.





Furthermore, the platform is specifically engineered for social media analysis, allowing the military to track the spread of fake news and malicious narratives in real-time. This ensures that the IAF can respond to digital provocations as quickly as they emerge on public platforms.





In addition to textual and social data, the AI tools provide critical support for imagery intelligence analysis. By leveraging computer vision, the systems can accurately identify enemy assets, pin-point specific targets, and assess hostile troop movements from satellite and aerial reconnaissance. This automated analysis reduces the burden on human analysts and increases the reliability of surveillance data.





These AI-driven OSINT tools are being fully integrated into the broader framework of Command, Control, Communication, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance operations.





This integration into the C2ISR architecture is vital for maintaining real-time situational awareness during active missions. By streamlining the flow of information, the IAF ensures that its tactical responses are based on the most current and verified data available.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







