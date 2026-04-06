



The Indian Air Force is currently navigating a period of significant strategic suspense as the delivery timeline for the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets approaches a critical juncture.





For an extended duration, the IAF has voiced grave concerns regarding its diminishing squadron strength, a situation made more precarious by the persistent two-front security challenge posed by China and Pakistan.





Following a series of missed deadlines that have hampered modernisation efforts, a high-level meeting is now scheduled between the IAF and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the final week of April.





This session is expected to provide a definitive roadmap for when these indigenous aircraft will finally begin to reinforce India’s aerial defensive capabilities.





The primary focus of the upcoming meeting will be the Air Staff Quality Requirement, which serves as the essential technical and operational blueprint for every aircraft entering service. The protocol dictates that once the jets exit the factory line, IAF technical teams and specialised test pilots must conduct exhaustive inspections of each unit.





Any identified shortfall in meeting these rigorous standards must be rectified immediately by HAL. Only after these corrections are verified can an official acceptance report be issued, allowing the aircraft to be formally inducted into the fleet.





A significant factor behind the sluggish pace of the TEJAS program has been the delayed delivery of engines from the American manufacturing giant General Electric. Although a contract for 99 F404 engines was established in 2021, the supply chain has only recently begun to show signs of recovery.





The IAF has been vocal about its disappointment regarding these setbacks, emphasizing that the TEJAS program is an urgent necessity rather than a luxury. It is hoped that the gradual arrival of these powerplants will finally allow HAL to accelerate production and clear the mounting delivery backlogs.





The scale of the crisis is underscored by the fact that the IAF currently operates only 29 fighter squadrons, a figure that falls drastically short of the sanctioned requirement of 42. The TEJAS MK-1A is viewed as the solitary viable solution to bridging this massive operational gap.





While the Air Force initially ordered 83 of these jets to form four squadrons, a subsequent agreement for 97 additional aircraft has expanded the vision for the platform. Eventually, the TEJAS is expected to comprise 11 squadrons, yet at this moment, only two are active and operational.





To restore its full operational strength, the force requires over 180 new jets to compensate for the current deficit of 13 squadrons. The upcoming April deliberations remain the pivot upon which this recovery rests, specifically regarding the adherence to the operational requirements outlined in the inspection process.





With a total of 180 MK-1A jets now part of the procurement plan, the program has become the cornerstone of India’s future aerial defence strategy.





The outcome of the discussions in the coming weeks will ultimately dictate how quickly these aircraft can fill the void and ensure the sovereignty of Indian airspace against regional challenges.





Agencies







