



In a significant move to bolster bilateral security ties, Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has arrived in the United States.

His visit is specifically designed to further strengthen the enduring defence partnership between India and the US, ensuring that the collaborative relationship between the two air forces continues to grow and flourish.

Upon his arrival, the Air Chief Marshal was formally received by Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the Indian Ambassador to the United States. In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Ambassador Kwatra expressed his pleasure in hosting the Chief of the Air Staff, noting that the visit serves as a vital step in sustaining the robust and expanding ties that currently define the interaction between the two nations' aerial wings.





This high-profile visit follows a comprehensive tour of India conducted by Admiral Samuel J Paparo, the commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, between 14th and 19th February. Admiral Paparo's visit was aimed at collaborating on shared security interests and reinforcing the close military bonds that link the two nations.





According to official statements, Admiral Paparo’s recent itinerary included stops in New Delhi, Chandimandir, and Bangalore. These locations highlighted India's essential role in promoting regional security and the ongoing efforts to enhance military interoperability across various domains, including land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace.





While in the capital, Admiral Paparo held high-level discussions with senior Indian defence officials. These included General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff, and Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff. The conversations focused on mutual interests, particularly India’s significant contributions toward maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.





The diplomatic engagement also included an alumni event in New Delhi hosted by Suzanne P Vares-Lum, director of the Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (APCSS). This gathering allowed Indian graduates of APCSS programmes to exchange professional ideas and explore collaborative solutions to complex regional security challenges.





In Chandimandir, Admiral Paparo was accompanied by the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, during a visit to India's Western Command. There, the officials discussed the specific operational security dynamics affecting India's western and northern fronts, underscoring the depth of strategic understanding between the two partners.





The Admiral concluded his extensive trip in Bangalore, where he visited the Aeronautical Development Agency and the National Flight Test Center.





These final visits served to highlight the expanding industrial collaboration in the defence sector and the shared focus on aerospace innovation between India and the United States.





ANI







