



Apollo Micro Systems Limited has achieved a significant milestone in India’s maritime security sector by successfully completing blast trials for its indigenously developed Limpet Mines.





These specialised explosives are designed to be carried by divers and attached to enemy vessels for naval defence operations.





The company has officially confirmed that it is the only Indian entity to have successfully engineered this specific product for the Indian Navy.





The successful testing of these mines represents a strategic expansion of the company's portfolio within the underwater electronic warfare segment. This development enables the firm to provide a full spectrum of underwater mine solutions, covering shallow water and deep water environments in addition to the newly validated limpet mine category.





Such advancements are viewed as a critical step toward enhancing national self-reliance in the production of mission-critical defence technology.





From a financial perspective, the company currently maintains a market capitalisation of ₹8,359 crore. The broader economic performance of the firm has shown substantial long-term growth, with a return of 109.30% recorded over the past year.





Looking at a five-year horizon, the company has delivered an exceptional return of 2,365.68%. These figures reflect a period of significant value appreciation, despite more recent fluctuations such as a 29.67% decline over the last six months and a gain of 11.35% over the past month.





Within the last 52 weeks, the company's valuation has fluctuated between a low of ₹110.37 and a high of ₹354.70. Apollo Micro Systems continues to focus on the design and manufacturing of electronic components for the aerospace, defence, and homeland security sectors.





Its core operations remain centred on providing indigenous innovation for avionics and electronic warfare, further solidifying its role within the strategic defence ecosystem of the country.





Agencies







