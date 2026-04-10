

The Indian Navy has identified a significant transformation in cargo vessel movement within the Persian Gulf as maritime threats in the region continue to escalate. Observations from the Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) indicate that ships are increasingly deviating from standard maritime traffic lanes.





Instead, many are transiting through a controlled corridor near Larak Island, a shift that suggests a more calculated approach to navigation in response to regional volatility.





This altered routing points toward a system of "facilitated passage," likely achieved through high-level diplomatic coordination rather than traditional shipping protocols. By operating outside established lanes, these vessels appear to be navigating under specific arrangements designed to bypass immediate hostilities.





However, the Navy warns that the overall security situation across the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman remains at a critical threshold, characterised by a structured and rapidly evolving threat landscape.





Recent reports further complicate the situation, revealing that Iran has once again restricted the movement of cargo vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.





This development is particularly striking as it occurred less than twenty-four hours after a ceasefire agreement was purportedly reached with the United States. Consequently, maritime traffic in these waters remains at historically suppressed levels, with the few movements that do occur being described as both limited and irregular.





Monitoring these waters has become increasingly difficult as a portion of the marine traffic is now untracked. Many vessels are operating under significant constraints on their Automatic Identification System (AIS), intentionally obscuring their real-time positions.





The Navy has also noted a tactical shift where ships embed country-linked identifiers within their destination fields on tracking systems, a deliberate move intended to reduce the likelihood of being targeted while transiting volatile zones.





The IFC-IOR has classified the current conditions as a "multi-layered threat environment." Beyond the risk of direct kinetic actions, seafarers face the peril of drone strikes and falling debris from intercepted missiles, both of which pose a lethal danger to crews and the structural integrity of vessels.





This is further exacerbated by persistent GPS interference and widespread AIS manipulation, which together undermine navigational reliability and cloud the accuracy of maritime situational awareness.





These cumulative disruptions have far-reaching consequences, placing a severe strain on global energy supply chains and complicating routine shipping operations. The persistent instability has also forced war-risk insurance premiums to remain at elevated levels.





In light of these dangers, the Indian Navy has issued a firm advisory to shipping companies and their crews to maintain a high state of vigilance and strictly follow all established safety protocols while operating in the conflict-affected region.





Agencies







