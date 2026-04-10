



Astrophel Aerospace has scheduled a suborbital test flight of its reusable rocket prototype for 15 August 2026, marking a significant milestone for the Pune-based start-up.





This mission aims to advance the development of indigenous cryogenic systems and launch vehicles through a vertical take-off and vertical landing test vehicle. The project serves as a critical step in the company’s strategic roadmap towards creating a commercially viable reusable launch vehicle.





The prototype vehicle is a three-metre-long hopper with a total weight of approximately 200 kg. Every stage of its development, including design, manufacturing, and assembly, is being conducted at the company’s dedicated facility in Pune.





This upcoming test flight is intended to act as a validation platform for the firm’s proprietary propulsion technologies and in-house cryogenic subsystems.





Suyash Bafna, the co-founder and CEO of Astrophel Aerospace, noted that this event could be one of the first times a privately developed reusable rocket prototype has been entirely built and tested within India. The company has already demonstrated its technical expertise in propulsion systems, having successfully completed a cryogenic engine test in August 2023.





In addition to the rocket itself, the company has expanded its technical portfolio to include high-performance cryogenic control valves, turbopumps, and vacuum-insulated cryogenic tanks. They have also developed precision linear actuators, further strengthening their suite of space hardware. These developments are central to the company’s mission of building robust indigenous capabilities.





The strategy employed by Astrophel focuses heavily on the vertical integration of critical subsystems to reduce the Indian space sector's current reliance on imported components. By manufacturing these advanced propulsion elements locally, the start-up aims to significantly improve development timelines and foster independence within the domestic industry.





Immanuel Louis, the co-founder and COO, explained that their engineering methodology borrows from automotive manufacturing practices. This approach allows the team to develop complex subsystems at a much lower cost than current global benchmarks, making their technology more accessible and competitive.





Beyond the immediate goal of launch vehicle development, the company intends to create revenue streams by selling components and forming licensing partnerships. This business model is designed to support a wider ecosystem that spans across the aerospace and defence sectors, as well as emerging energy fields such as green hydrogen.





As the demand for satellite launches continues to rise, particularly with the expansion of low Earth orbit constellations, the importance of reusable systems is becoming more pronounced.





This upcoming test by Astrophel Aerospace represents a vital move towards establishing flexible and cost-effective launch capabilities within the rapidly evolving private space sector in India.





Agencies







