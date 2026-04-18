



Hyderabad-based Apollo Micro Systems has achieved a significant milestone by securing a licence to manufacture arms of calibre above 12.7 mm.





This licence covers a wide spectrum of advanced weaponry, including missiles, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), torpedoes, underwater mines, aerial bombs, rockets, and loitering munitions. The development marks a major step forward for the company, which has steadily expanded its footprint in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The licence grants Apollo Micro Systems the authority to produce heavy-calibre weapon systems that are critical for modern warfare. Missiles and ATGMs form the backbone of precision strike capabilities, while torpedoes and underwater mines are essential for naval combat and maritime security.





The inclusion of aerial bombs and rockets further broadens the company’s portfolio, enabling it to support airpower requirements. Loitering munitions, often referred to as “suicide drones,” represent a cutting-edge addition, combining surveillance and strike capabilities in a single platform.





This development aligns with India’s broader push for self-reliance in defence production under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. By enabling indigenous companies to manufacture complex weapon systems, the government aims to reduce dependence on imports and strengthen domestic capabilities. Apollo Micro Systems, headquartered in Hyderabad, is now positioned to play a pivotal role in this transformation, contributing to both strategic autonomy and industrial growth.





The licence also signals confidence in the company’s technical expertise and manufacturing infrastructure. Producing arms of calibre above 12.7 mm requires advanced engineering, stringent quality control, and compliance with international standards. The ability to manufacture such diverse systems—from underwater mines to aerial bombs—demonstrates Apollo’s versatility and readiness to meet the evolving demands of India’s armed forces.





In addition to bolstering national defence, this move is expected to open new opportunities for exports. Countries seeking cost-effective and reliable weapon systems may find Apollo’s offerings attractive, particularly in regions where asymmetric threats such as drones and armoured vehicles dominate the battlefield. The inclusion of loitering munitions further enhances export potential, given their rising demand globally.





Apollo Micro Systems’ entry into the heavy-calibre arms segment underscores the growing role of private industry in India’s defence sector. Traditionally dominated by state-owned enterprises, the sector is now witnessing greater participation from private firms, which bring agility, innovation, and competitiveness. This licence is therefore not only a boost for Apollo but also a reflection of India’s evolving defence industrial landscape.





Agencies







