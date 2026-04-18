



The ground-breaking of India’s first Advanced 3D Glass Semiconductor Packaging Unit, backed by Intel, is scheduled to take place on 19 April 2026 in Bhubaneswar. This marks a significant milestone in India’s semiconductor journey, positioning Odisha as a global hub for cutting-edge advanced packaging technologies.





The establishment of this facility represents a strategic leap in India’s ambition to achieve self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing, while simultaneously attracting global investment and expertise into the country’s growing technology ecosystem.





The Advanced 3D Glass Semiconductor Packaging Unit will focus on next-generation packaging solutions, which are critical for enhancing performance, reducing energy consumption, and enabling miniaturisation in semiconductor devices.





Unlike conventional packaging methods, 3D glass-based packaging offers superior thermal management and improved electrical performance, making it indispensable for applications in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and next-generation communication systems.





Intel’s backing underscores the international confidence in India’s semiconductor roadmap and highlights Odisha’s emergence as a centre for advanced technology.





Bhubaneswar’s selection as the site for this pioneering facility is a deliberate move to decentralise India’s semiconductor ecosystem and expand beyond traditional technology hubs.





The project is expected to catalyse regional development, create high-skilled employment opportunities, and foster collaboration between industry, academia, and government institutions.





The presence of such a facility will also encourage ancillary industries and start-ups to flourish in Odisha, thereby strengthening the state’s role in India’s broader technology supply chain.





The ground-breaking ceremony will symbolise more than just the start of construction; it will reflect India’s determination to secure its place in the global semiconductor value chain. With advanced packaging increasingly recognised as the bottleneck in semiconductor innovation, India’s investment in this domain is both timely and strategically significant.





The Bhubaneswar unit will not only serve domestic needs but also position India as a competitive player in the international semiconductor market.





By combining Intel’s technological expertise with India’s policy push for semiconductor self-reliance, the Advanced 3D Glass Semiconductor Packaging Unit is poised to become a cornerstone of India’s future in electronics manufacturing.





Odisha’s transformation into a global hub for advanced packaging will reinforce India’s standing as a credible and capable partner in the global technology landscape, while ensuring that the nation remains at the forefront of innovation in semiconductor manufacturing.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







