



Mumbai-based Atomberg Technologies, long recognised for its pioneering work in high-efficiency motors for home appliances, has officially stepped into the aerospace sector with the development of indigenous, first-generation drone propulsion systems, announced Manoj Meena CEO Atomberg.





This marks a significant diversification for the company, which has built its reputation on energy-efficient solutions for domestic use, and now seeks to bring similar innovation to the defence and aerospace domain.





The propulsion systems were recently showcased at a Drone Expo in Bangalore, where Atomberg highlighted its ambition to replace imported motors and drives with locally designed and manufactured alternatives.





This initiative is aimed at strengthening India’s self-reliant drone ecosystem, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers, and ensuring that critical technologies are developed and sustained within the country.





Atomberg’s focus is firmly on creating “made in India” propulsion systems that enhance indigenous drone technology capabilities. By leveraging its expertise in high-efficiency motors, the company intends to deliver propulsion solutions that combine performance with energy efficiency, a hallmark of its earlier success in the consumer appliance sector.





This transition underscores the company’s mission to extend its engineering philosophy into aerospace applications.





The company’s co-founder, Manoj Meena, noted in a LinkedIn post that Atomberg’s mission is to bring the same efficiency-driven approach that transformed household appliances into the realm of drone motors and drives.





This reflects a broader vision of applying proven technological principles to new and strategically important sectors, ensuring that India’s drone industry benefits from innovations rooted in domestic expertise.





This move aligns closely with the national vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India), which emphasises reducing dependence on imported technologies and building indigenous capabilities across critical sectors.





By entering the aerospace domain, Atomberg is contributing to this larger goal, positioning itself as a key player in the effort to establish a robust and independent drone manufacturing ecosystem in India.





The development of indigenous drone propulsion systems by Atomberg Technologies represents not only a technological milestone but also a strategic step towards ensuring that India retains control over vital components of its drone industry.





It reflects the growing momentum among Indian companies to innovate in defence and aerospace, reinforcing the country’s pursuit of technological sovereignty.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







