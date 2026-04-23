



At the height of the Kargil War in the summer of 1999, India was confronted with a harsh reality. The terrain was unforgiving, and the Russian‑made Mi‑25 gunship was not designed for the Himalayas.





Close air support was stretched to its limits, operating at the very edge of its envelope. When the conflict ended, the lesson was unmistakable: India needed an attack helicopter that could not only survive at altitude but fight effectively there.





It took sixteen years to develop the answer. The result was the Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, a machine unlike any other in the world.





The Prachand is the only attack helicopter capable of taking off and landing at altitudes up to 5,000 metres, with a service ceiling of 21,000 feet. This surpasses most light attack platforms, including the American AH‑64 Apache, and gives India a unique edge in high‑altitude warfare.





The weapons suite is formidable. A chin‑mounted 20mm M621 cannon delivers 800 rounds per minute. It is complemented by 70mm rockets, the indigenous Dhruvastra anti‑tank guided missile, and the MBDA Mistral‑2 air‑to‑air missile with a 6.5 kilometre range. Together, these systems enable the Prachand to engage tanks, bunkers, drones, and enemy aircraft with precision and versatility.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is already working to future‑proof the platform. Plans are underway to integrate air‑launched drones and loitering munitions, transforming the Prachand from a dedicated attack helicopter into a comprehensive multi‑role aerial weapon system. This evolution will ensure its relevance in the rapidly changing battlespace.





The Prachand entered service in 2022, and the Ministry of Defence has since signed contracts for 156 more helicopters. Of these, 90 will serve in the Indian Army, with the first batch expected by mid‑2028 from HAL’s Tumkur facility. The helicopter that Kargil made necessary has now become the platform that Aatmanirbhar Bharat required, embodying India’s drive for self‑reliance in defence.





On the world’s highest battlefields, nothing else comes close. The Prachand stands as a testament to India’s determination to fill a critical gap in its military capability and to ensure that the lessons of 1999 were not forgotten.





Agencies







