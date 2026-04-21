



The Pahalgam terror attack of 22 April 2025 remains etched in the nation’s memory as one of the most brutal assaults on innocent civilians.





The picturesque tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir was turned into a site of horror when Pakistan-backed terrorists entered a village and killed 26 people after questioning them about their religion.





The attack left families devastated, with survivors still struggling to cope with the loss of loved ones. Among them, the wife of Prasanta Kumar Satapathy recounted how her life was upended, with the family’s breadwinner gone and promises of government support yet to be fully honoured.





She emphasised that while financial assistance was provided, the promised government job and educational support for her child remain pending, urging authorities to fulfil commitments made to victims’ families.





On the eve of the first anniversary, the Indian Army recalled Operation Sindoor, a decisive military response to the attack. The Army’s message was clear: “Justice is Served. India Stands United,” accompanied by a graphic declaring that “India does not forget.” Operation Sindoor, launched on 7 May 2025, targeted terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.





Nine major launchpads belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen were destroyed, and over 100 terrorists were eliminated. The operation triggered retaliatory drone attacks and shelling by Pakistan, leading to a four-day conflict. India responded with formidable defence, striking radar installations in Lahore and Gurjanwala. The heavy damage inflicted compelled Pakistan’s DGMO to call for a ceasefire on 10 May.





Operation Mahadev followed, with Indian forces tracking down and eliminating three terrorists directly involved in the Pahalgam attack. Beyond military measures, India terminated the Indus Waters Treaty and suspended all bilateral trade with Pakistan, signalling a comprehensive response to state-sponsored terrorism.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that India would deliver a fitting reply to any terrorist attack, making no distinction between governments that sponsor terrorism and the masterminds behind it. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that Operation Sindoor remains ongoing.





The operation was hailed as a landmark in tri-service synergy. Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi described it as the best example of coordination under clear political directives, with full freedom granted to the armed forces to act.





The Indian Air Force played a pivotal role, with Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh highlighting its precision and strength, calling Operation Sindoor a defining moment.





The Navy too contributed significantly, with Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi noting that the deployment of a carrier battle group in the northern Arabian Sea influenced Pakistan’s naval movements, keeping them close to their ports.





In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort in 2025, Prime Minister Modi announced Mission Sudarshan Chakra, aimed at neutralising enemy defence infiltrations and enhancing India’s offensive capabilities.





Together, these actions underscored India’s resolve to respond decisively to terrorism, ensuring that the memory of Pahalgam is honoured not only with grief but with justice and strength.





ANI







