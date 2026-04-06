



Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman is scheduled to visit Delhi from Tuesday, 7 April to Thursday, 9 April, marking a pivotal moment in the attempt to forge a sustainable political partnership between Bangladesh and India.





This visit is particularly significant as it represents the first high-level diplomatic mission to the Indian capital since the BNP-led government, headed by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, took office on 17 February.





The trip precedes the minister's attendance at the Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius, which is being organised by the India Foundation.





The groundwork for this transition in bilateral relations was previously signalled by Delhi in February, when India’s Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Dhaka.





His presence was widely interpreted as India’s acknowledgement of a move beyond the "interim government phase." During the upcoming three-day visit, Bangladesh aims to gauge India’s stance on future ties while simultaneously presenting its own long-term vision for a relationship rooted in mutual respect and trust.





High-level government sources indicate that Dhaka is looking to advance relations not just within the tenure of the current administration, but as a long-term strategic alliance. Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman will be joined in Delhi by Humayun Kabir, the Prime Minister’s adviser on foreign affairs.





The Minister has stated that his discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and other officials will focus on establishing a "normal" relationship based on dignity and shared interests.





The itinerary for the visit is comprehensive. Upon arriving on the afternoon of 7 April, the Foreign Minister is scheduled to hold talks with India’s National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval.





The following day will include a formal meeting with S Jaishankar, as well as courtesy calls to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Following these engagements, the Bangladeshi delegation will depart for Port Louis, Mauritius, on 9 April.





Diplomatic observers suggest that the primary goal of this visit is to outline how the two neighbours can evolve following Bangladesh’s democratic transition.





There is a growing recognition that the previous equations which defined the Dhaka-Delhi relationship under the Awami League government are no longer viable. India appears to be acknowledging the new political reality that emerged following the mass uprising in July 2024, albeit with some delay.





Dhaka’s message to Delhi will likely emphasise a desire for a constructive relationship that develops naturally rather than one that is imposed. A key focus will be moving beyond the bitterness that characterised the immediate post-uprising period. For this to happen, sources suggest that India must take concrete steps to demonstrate goodwill, particularly regarding issues that impact the daily lives of citizens.





A major point of contention remains the disparity in visa services; while Bangladesh has fully resumed issuing visas to Indian nationals, India has yet to restore all visa categories for Bangladeshi citizens.





Furthermore, Dhaka is seeking the withdrawal of trade restrictions imposed between April and June 2025. these include barriers on the export of Bangladeshi goods to third countries via Indian airspace, restrictions on six specific products through land ports, and curbs on jute products.





In addition to trade and travel, the discussions are expected to cover broader cooperation in energy, the long-standing issue of water-sharing for transboundary rivers like the Ganges and Teesta, and the maintenance of peace and security along the border. Resolving these practical hurdles is seen as essential for building the trust required for a deeper political partnership.





Regional analysts, including those from the Indian outlet The Print, have described this visit as a proactive effort by Dhaka to rebuild the relationship.





There is a sense that the BNP, under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, has adopted a more pragmatic and positive approach toward Delhi compared to previous decades.





The suggestion is that if Delhi responds in kind, the bilateral ties could see a significant and positive transformation, viewing the current BNP leadership through a fresh lens rather than past perceptions.





Prothom Alo







