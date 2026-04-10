



The External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar, hosted the Bangladeshi Foreign Minister, Khalilur Rahman, in New Delhi this Wednesday for a high-level dialogue aimed at fortifying bilateral relations.

The discussions covered a broad spectrum of topics, including the strengthening of ties and an exchange of perspectives on both regional and global developments.

Accompanying the Foreign Minister was Humayun Kabir, the Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs. During the session, Minister Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s commitment to engaging constructively with the newly formed government in Dhaka, expressing a clear desire to further deepen the existing cooperation between the two nations.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the delegates agreed to investigate various proposals to bolster their partnership through established bilateral mechanisms. To maintain this momentum, follow-up official meetings are expected to be scheduled in the near future. The dialogue also extended to pressing international issues of mutual concern.





The Bangladeshi Foreign Minister's itinerary in the capital was comprehensive, including separate meetings with India’s National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, and the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri. These interactions underscore the multifaceted nature of the relationship, spanning security and energy sectors.





Simultaneously, India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, held talks with Brigadier General (Retd) AKM Shamsul Islam, the defence adviser to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister. This meeting focused specifically on the review of security and defence cooperation, touching upon training exchanges and capacity-building initiatives.





Both officials examined the bilateral consultation mechanisms and the ongoing collaborations between the defence institutes of the two countries. They explored new avenues to further solidify these ties, acknowledging the critical role of military cooperation in maintaining regional stability.





In a statement shared on X, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh noted that the meeting highlighted the "unshakeable bond" between the two nations. This relationship remains deeply rooted in the shared sacrifices made during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, serving as a historical foundation for current diplomacy.





Earlier in the week, High Commissioner Verma also met with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. This discussion focused on enhancing engagement across several key sectors, with Verma articulating India’s preference for a "positive, constructive, and forward-looking approach" based on mutual benefit.





This diplomatic visit is particularly significant as it represents the first official trip to India by a Bangladeshi minister since the BNP-led government took office in February. It signals a potential recalibration of ties following a period of strain under the 18-month interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.





The previous administration had seen a rise in anti-India rhetoric and concerns regarding attacks on Hindu minorities, which had complicated the geopolitical landscape. This week's meetings suggest a concerted effort from both New Delhi and Dhaka to navigate past these challenges and rebuild a stable, cooperative partnership.





ANI







