External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam





India is set to significantly expand its diplomatic and strategic presence in Mauritius by appointing a dedicated Defence Attache to Port Louis.





This announcement was made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his two-day official visit to the island nation, where he met with Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. The move is intended to deepen the growing security engagements between the two countries, which already share a robust maritime relationship.





A key highlight of the visit was the progress made on a government-to-government agreement for the supply of oil and gas. This pact is currently in its final stages and is viewed as a vital lifeline for Mauritius' energy security. The urgency of this agreement has been underscored by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has created widespread energy uncertainty and economic turmoil for nations across the globe.





During the visit, the ministers witnessed a presentation regarding a royalty payment of USD 45,000 to Mauritius. This sum represents revenues generated from the sale of Mauritian nautical charts, which were produced through a successful joint hydrography service.





Jaishankar noted that this transaction serves as a tangible reflection of the deep-seated trust and mutual benefit that define the maritime cooperation between the two Indian Ocean partners.





The developmental partnership remains a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship, with 100 community development projects currently being implemented across Mauritius, Rodrigues, and Agalega. During this trip, eleven such projects were officially inaugurated.





Jaishankar also announced that Phase II of this programme, valued at 500 million Mauritian Rupees, will soon begin to further support grassroots initiatives and deliver benefits directly to the Mauritian people.





In the healthcare sector, India’s contributions were marked by the inauguration of a Renal Transplant Unit at the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital. India has supported numerous health facilities across the island and is currently working toward the completion of an AYUSH Centre of Excellence. These efforts reflect a commitment to enhancing the quality of life and medical infrastructure for the local population.





Educational and administrative ties are also being strengthened through new frameworks. An agreement between India's University Grants Commission and the Higher Education Commission of Mauritius was signed to foster academic collaboration.





Furthermore, Mauritius will become the first international partner to adopt a dedicated iGOT Karmayogi digital platform, a sophisticated system designed for the training and capacity-building of civil servants.





Sustainability and green energy were also on the agenda, with both nations focusing on solar power projects and sustainable transport solutions, including the supply of Indian-made electric buses. These initiatives align with the broader goal of modernising Mauritius' infrastructure while adhering to environmental standards.





Prime Minister Ramgoolam expressed his sincere gratitude for India’s unwavering support, particularly as the world reels from the impact of the Middle East crisis. He described India’s assistance as a "glimmer of hope" during unprecedented global turmoil.





He also confirmed that Mauritius is finalising the oil and gas deal and noted progress on other critical issues, including the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement and a USD 680 million special economic package.





The relationship between the two nations was officially elevated to an "Enhanced Strategic Partnership" during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in March 2025.





This bond is rooted in deep historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties. It remains a primary example of India’s "Neighbourhood First" policy and its ongoing commitment to leading and supporting the Global South through diplomatic and economic cooperation.





ANI







