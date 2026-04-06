Chinese spokesperson Guo Jiakun & Chinese embassy spokesperson in New Delhi Yu Jing





China has strongly condemned the recent US‑Israeli military operations against Iran, declaring them a violation of international law. Yu Jing, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, relayed the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ position, stressing that the strikes lacked authorisation from the UN Security Council and targeted civilian facilities.





Beijing urged all parties to halt military actions immediately, return to political and diplomatic channels, and prevent a worsening humanitarian crisis.





The condemnation followed US President Donald Trump’s claim that American air strikes had destroyed an Iranian civilian bridge to pressure Tehran into negotiations. China reiterated its opposition to attacks on civilian infrastructure, framing the strikes as unlawful and destabilising.





Despite the turmoil in the Gulf, China has largely shielded itself from the oil crisis triggered by Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is a critical chokepoint through which about 20 per cent of global oil and gas flows.





China, however, has prepared for years to secure its energy supplies. President Xi Jinping had emphasised in 2021 that the country would take its energy security “into its own hands,” signalling a long‑term strategy of resilience.





China’s reliance on Middle Eastern oil remains significant, with Iran playing a central role. In 2025, China purchased more than 80 per cent of Iran’s shipped oil, amounting to 1.4 million barrels per day out of its total 10.4 million barrels of seaborne crude imports.





This dependence has been managed through innovative tactics, including the use of “teapot refineries” — smaller, independent facilities that capitalised on discounted oil made available by international sanctions. These refineries have stockpiled reserves and expanded imports from sanctioned suppliers such as Iran, Russia, and Venezuela.





By diversifying sources and building reserves, Beijing has insulated itself against sudden disruptions, even as tensions in the Gulf escalate. The combination of strategic foresight, infrastructure development, and opportunistic purchasing has allowed China to maintain stability in its energy supply while publicly opposing military actions that threaten regional security.





ANI







