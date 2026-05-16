



India is moving decisively toward establishing an Integrated Rocket Force (IRF), a tri‑service command designed to consolidate conventional missile and rocket systems such as Pralay, BrahMos, and Pinaka.





This initiative aims to provide rapid long‑range precision strike capability, strengthen deterrence against China and Pakistan, and enable “non‑contact warfare” operations.





The Integrated Rocket Force is conceived as a dedicated conventional strike arm separate from India’s nuclear Strategic Forces Command. Its creation reflects lessons from the Galwan clashes of 2020 and subsequent reassessments of India’s ability to counter the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force.





The IRF will unify missile and rocket assets across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, ensuring faster battlefield response, improved coordination, and reduced duplication of command structures. By integrating systems under one umbrella, India seeks to build a layered strike capability that can deliver decisive conventional effects without escalating to nuclear thresholds.





At the core of the IRF will be the Pralay missile, a short‑range quasi‑ballistic system with a strike envelope of 150–500 kilometres. Designed for rapid precision attacks against enemy infrastructure, Pralay is expected to become a tactical workhorse of the force.





Complementing it will be the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, serving as the deep‑strike weapon capable of hitting high‑value targets at extended ranges with speed and accuracy. The Pinaka multi‑barrel rocket system, already tested to ranges of 120 kilometres and being upgraded to 150 kilometres, will provide saturation firepower for battlefield dominance. Future developments aim to extend Pinaka’s reach to 300–450 kilometres, thereby bridging the gap between tactical rockets and theatre‑level missiles.





The IRF is also expected to incorporate long‑range cruise missiles, smart drones, and hypersonic systems such as the Long‑Range Anti‑Ship Missile (LRAShM) and its land‑based variant. Reports suggest that India is developing the BM‑04, a derivative of Agni‑P, as a conventional ballistic missile with a range of 1,500 kilometres.





This system, equipped with a boost‑glide vehicle capable of reaching Mach 5, is designed to penetrate anti‑access/area denial environments, thereby expanding India’s operational reach deep into adversary territory.





Strategically, the IRF represents India’s shift toward non‑contact warfare, where precision strikes and stand‑off capabilities reduce the need for direct ground engagements. This approach was highlighted during Operation Sindoor, when India demonstrated that conventional military responses remain viable and effective without resorting to nuclear signalling. The IRF will thus reinforce India’s deterrence posture by providing credible options for calibrated escalation, ensuring adversaries face significant costs in any confrontation.





The initiative also mirrors global trends, with China’s PLARF and Pakistan’s emerging Rocket Force Command serving as precedents. India’s planners recognise that modern warfare has blurred the distinction between rockets and missiles, both now capable of delivering decisive impact.





By creating a specialised rocket force, India aims to match regional adversaries in capability while maintaining operational superiority through integration and innovation.





In the long term, the IRF will be central to India’s military modernisation, supporting integrated theatre commands and enhancing jointness across services. It will enable rapid mobilisation, precision targeting, and sustained conventional deterrence, ensuring India can respond effectively to evolving threats in the Indo‑Pacific and beyond.





Agencies







