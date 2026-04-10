



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a significant telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, on Friday afternoon.

The dialogue, which lasted approximately twenty minutes, focused heavily on the escalating tensions in West Asia and the critical importance of maintaining international shipping routes, specifically through the Strait of Hormuz.

During the exchange, the External Affairs Minister expressed his appreciation for the condolences offered by Foreign Minister Motegi regarding the loss of Indian lives during the recent conflict.

Dr Jaishankar later took to the social media platform X to confirm the breadth of their discussion, highlighting the shared concerns over maritime safety and the regional developments that have impacted global commerce.





The Japanese Foreign Ministry provided further context to the call, noting that both ministers welcomed the recent announcements made by the United States and Iran. This development is seen as a pivotal step toward stability following a period of intense military friction involving US-Israeli operations within Iranian territory.





Minister Motegi emphasised that Japan views the recent diplomatic shifts as a positive trajectory. He stressed that the primary objective for the international community must be a steady de-escalation of hostilities, with a particular focus on ensuring the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.





He expressed a strong desire for a final, prompt agreement to be reached through the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran.





In response, Minister Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s commitment to working in close partnership with Japan to ensure that regional stability is realised. He echoed the necessity of protecting vital shipping lanes, which are essential for global trade. Both leaders agreed that their respective nations would maintain a high level of communication to navigate the complexities of the current geopolitical climate.





Beyond immediate security concerns, the two ministers reached a concurrence on the importance of promoting broader multilateral cooperation. They identified the enhancement of energy resilience and the security of resource supply chains as vital areas for joint effort, seeking to bolster the economic stability of both India and Japan amidst global volatility.





The high-level interaction follows a two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran. This pause in hostilities comes after weeks of conflict that had a profound impact on several nations across West Asia and the Gulf region, triggered by recent military operations.





The diplomatic outreach between Delhi and Tokyo signals a unified front in advocating for a peaceful and predictable maritime environment in one of the world's most sensitive corridors.





ANI







