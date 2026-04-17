



Europe’s defence spending surge to $574 billion in 2025 marks the start of a decade-long super cycle, and India’s defence industry is uniquely positioned to benefit through supply chain integration and long-term order pipelines. This could translate into a sustained rally for Indian defence players, according to report by NDTV Profit.





Europe is entering a new era of defence investment. NATO allies and Canada together spent $574 billion in 2025, a figure that represents a 20% year-on-year increase. More importantly, NATO has set a new benchmark: targeting 5% of GDP for defence by 2035.





This signals that defence is no longer a discretionary budget item but a structural priority for the next decade. The trigger for this shift was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which exposed vulnerabilities in European defence preparedness and forced governments to accelerate military modernisation.





For India, this shift is not just a distant geopolitical development. Indian defence companies are already embedded in the global supply chain. Firms such as Bharat Forge, Tata Advanced Systems, Dynamatic Technologies, and Azad Engineering supply critical components to global primes.





As European defence majors face massive order backlogs, they will increasingly rely on partners in India to meet production timelines. This creates a long-term opportunity pipeline that extends well beyond short-term contracts.





The implications for Indian defence stocks are significant. A multi-year rally could be fuelled by consistent demand from Europe, especially as order books stretch into the next decade. Indian firms stand to benefit from both direct exports and joint ventures, as Europe diversifies its supplier base to ensure resilience.





The Indian government’s push for self-reliance in defence production further strengthens this position, as domestic firms gain scale and credibility in global markets.





This super cycle also reshapes the strategic landscape. Europe’s defence rearmament means greater interoperability with NATO standards, and Indian suppliers aligned with these standards will find themselves indispensable. Moreover, the geopolitical convergence between Europe and India—both wary of authoritarian assertiveness—creates a favourable environment for deeper defence-industrial cooperation.





Investors should note that this is not a temporary spike. The combination of NATO’s binding commitments, Europe’s political consensus, and the sheer scale of backlogs points to a structural trend.





For Indian defence players, the opportunity is not just in supplying parts but in moving up the value chain into systems integration and advanced technologies. The rally, if it materialises, will be underpinned by fundamentals rather than sentiment.





In summary, Europe’s $574 billion defence spend is the opening chapter of a long-term rearmament cycle. For India, it represents both a strategic and economic opportunity, with domestic defence companies poised to ride a multi-year wave of demand.





NDTV Profit







